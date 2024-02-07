Vinci Reports Record-Breaking Financial Results Amid Real Estate Revenue Dip

Vinci, the Parisian multinational corporation, has released its financial results for 2023, showcasing a sturdy leap in revenue and earnings. The company, known for its diversified services in construction and infrastructure, reported a record-breaking net profit of EUR 4.70 billion, a significant rise from EUR 4.26 billion in the previous year.

Surpassing Expectations

The firm's revenue experienced a robust rise, reaching EUR 68.84 billion, surpassing the previous year's EUR 61.675 billion. These figures slightly overtook analyst forecasts and signified an organic growth of 9.9%. The revenue was bolstered by VINCI Energies producing EUR 19.3 billion, a 15% increase from 2022, while VINCI Construction contributed EUR 31.5 billion, an 8% hike compared to the previous year.

Regional Revenue Growth

Regionally, the French market constituted 43% of the total revenue, amounting to EUR 29.6 billion, a 6% growth on an actual and like-for-like basis. However, the lion's share of Vinci's revenue came from outside France, with 57% of the total revenue or EUR 39.2 billion, a rise of 16% and 13% on an actual and like-for-like basis, respectively.

Success and Setbacks

Despite the overall financial success, the real estate sector of the firm, VINCI Immobilier, saw a 19% decline in revenue, falling to EUR 1.2 billion. This dip was attributed to a sharp decline in property transactions in France in the backdrop of high interest rates. On the brighter side, Vinci's concessions business thrived on robust vehicle traffic, and its energy business reaped benefits from the trends in energy transition and digitization.

Looking Ahead

Vinci forecasts a continued upward trajectory for 2024, albeit at a slower pace. The company anticipates higher earnings; however, they expect the net profit to hover close to the 2023 figure. This cautious estimate is due to an upcoming French tax on long-distance transportation infrastructure expected to cost around EUR 280 million.