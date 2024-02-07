VINCI Records Exceptional Performance in 2023: A Year of Unprecedented Growth

Xavier Huillard, Chairman and CEO of VINCI, hailed the firm's performance in 2023 as exceptional, with an impressive surge in revenue, earnings, and free cash flow, hitting unprecedented highs. Apart from its property development sector, VINCI's businesses experienced positive growth across the globe.

Advertisment

A Revival in Traffic and Passenger Numbers

Traffic at VINCI Autoroutes and passenger figures at VINCI Airports showed signs of recovery, with some airports returning to pre-pandemic levels. The Energy business, fueled by the energy transition and the digital revolution, registered substantial revenue growth, accounting for nearly 40% of VINCI's total revenue.

Strong Margins and Record Cash Flow

Advertisment

VINCI Energies and Cobra IS increased their margins while the Energy business generated a record free cash flow. VINCI Construction also saw high business levels, with a focus on major infrastructure projects contributing to climate resilience and energy renovation. Both the Energy and Construction sectors reported high order intakes and maintained their selective approach, granting the Group forward visibility.

Key Developments of 2023

Main developments in 2023 included acquisitions by VINCI Energies in Europe and North America, a new concession in Brazil by VINCI Highways, and the addition of Cabo Verde’s seven airports by VINCI Airports, along with a 30-year concession extension in the Dominican Republic.

Advertisment

Financial Statements and Dividend Proposal

On February 7, 2024, VINCI's Board of Directors convened to finalize the financial statements for 2023, which will be presented at the Shareholders' General Meeting on April 9, 2024. A dividend of €4.50 per share is proposed, payable entirely in cash.

Impressive Financial Performance

VINCI's 2023 financial performance revealed an 11.6% increase in consolidated revenue, amounting to €68.8 billion. Operational performance remained broadly positive with resilient traffic levels at VINCI Autoroutes and a continued rise in VINCI Airports' passenger numbers. Order intake in the Energy and Construction sectors was robust, and VINCI's financial position was solid, with managed net cash of €13.2 billion and a confirmed, unused credit facility reduced to €6.5 billion.