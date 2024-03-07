Vinci Partners and Compass Merge to Forge Leading Latin American Asset Manager

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) announced a transformative merger today with Compass, signifying a major milestone in creating a dominant full-service alternative asset manager in Latin America. The deal, expected to close in Q3 2024, will amalgamate Vinci's and Compass's extensive portfolios, resulting in a powerhouse with significant assets under management across multiple segments.

Advertisment

Both entities bring a wealth of experience and a strong reputation in the Latin American market, with Vinci Partners expressing that this partnership marks a crucial step in their long-term strategic growth plan. Compass CEO Jaime Martín lauds the merger as a complementary move that will enhance their reach and capabilities in offering Latin American investment solutions to a global audience.

Strategic Growth and Expanded Footprint

The merger is poised to expand Vinci's geographical footprint and strengthen its business through broader geographic coverage and a more diversified revenue base. This union is expected to consolidate Vinci's position as a gateway to alternative investments in Latin America, providing unmatched access to a full suite of investment options across the region. The strategic combination is designed to cater to a wide range of investment needs, from local to global markets.

Advertisment

Terms of the Transaction

The transaction involves an upfront consideration of 11,783,384 shares of VINP Class A common stock and a cash consideration, supplemented by VINP Class C redeemable common stock. Additionally, Compass partners could earn up to an additional 7.5% stake in the combined entity, subject to meeting certain pre-determined metrics, payable in VINP Class A common stock until 2028. Upon completion, key Compass executives will join Vinci's Board of Directors, ensuring a seamless integration and alignment of long-term strategies.

Advisory and Regulatory Path

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Vinci and Compass, respectively, with legal counsel provided by top law firms. The merger is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, with a targeted completion in the third quarter of 2024. This strategic move is anticipated to create significant opportunities for growth and development of new regional products leveraging both companies' extensive capabilities.

This landmark transaction underscores the potential of the Latin American market for alternative investments and represents a significant step towards the creation of a leading asset management platform in the region. The merger between Vinci Partners and Compass not only signifies growth for both firms but also promises enhanced investment solutions for stakeholders, marking a new era of investment management in Latin America.