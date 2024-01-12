Vietnam’s State Bank Unveils New Inspection Policy for Credit Institutions

Vietnam’s State Bank (SBV) has unveiled a new policy for the inspection of credit institutions, according to Circular 17/2023/TT-NHNN. The policy, which takes effect from February 8, 2023, is an initiative designed to thoroughly review and evaluate the compliance of credit institutions with the nation’s monetary and banking policies and laws.

Regular and Unscheduled Inspections

The fresh policy dictates both planned and unscheduled inspections to ascertain their completeness, accuracy, and adherence to legal regulations concerning currency and banking. Unscheduled inspections can be initiated due to various reasons, including actual management requirements, suggestions from competent state agencies, or directives from the SBV’s Governor.

Role of the Governor and SBV Agencies

The Governor is entrusted with the responsibility of assigning the heads of SBV’s administrative agencies to formulate annual inspection plans. The Banking Supervision Agency, in particular, is tasked with drafting the inspection plan for the subsequent year before December 15 each year. It is also responsible for coordinating with other agencies to prevent overlaps in inspection plans, which must be issued by December 25 each year.

Comprehensive Inspection Plans

These comprehensive plans, which can be modified if necessary, must elaborate on the basis, purpose, requirements, subjects, content, and timing of inspections. They must be communicated to the subjects of inspection at least five working days after their issuance. This new policy aims to tighten the reins on banking operations, ensuring that the financial mechanisms of the country operate smoothly and within the ambit of the law.