en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Vietnamese University Struggles to Pay Salaries Amid Financial Crisis

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST
Vietnamese University Struggles to Pay Salaries Amid Financial Crisis

In Vietnam, a public university grapples with a financial crisis, unable to pay its lecturers and staff due to poor student recruitment and a decline in revenue. Out of a total of 236 lecturers and staff, 99 are paid by the province’s budget, while the remaining 137 contract workers have not received their salaries for periods ranging from 2 to 7.5 months.

The Unpaid Social Insurance Contributions

Besides unpaid wages, the university also owes social insurance contributions, which include benefits like sick leave, maternity leave, and retirement pensions. The specific amounts owed, however, remain undisclosed.

Coming to Aid

The Quang Binh Provincial Labor Federation, led by Chairman Pham Tien Nam, has acknowledged the issue. The Quang Binh Provincial Party Committee is actively seeking solutions, including a review and reorganization plan for the university staff to enhance efficiency. The Labor Federation also plans to provide Tet gifts to the affected lecturers and staff as an immediate support measure.

A Nationwide Issue

The financial struggles at this university are not an isolated incident but mirror a larger trend in Vietnam. Many local educational institutions are facing similar challenges. Autonomy mechanisms introduced in the late 90s have endowed public schools with greater decision-making power. However, they also require them to be self-sufficient in funding. This shift has proven challenging with declining student numbers and budget allocations.

Recently, lecturers at Quang Nam Medical College in a nearby province staged a strike due to unpaid wages for six months. This event underscores the systemic issue in the educational sector, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable solutions.

0
Education Finance Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
5 mins ago
BlackRock Reduces Byju's Valuation by 95%: A Reality Check for the Edtech Sector
In an unexpected move, BlackRock, the global investment management corporation, has drastically reduced the valuation of Byju’s, one of India’s premier educational technology companies, by a staggering 95% to $1 billion. This substantial markdown is a clear reflection of a significant shift in the perceived value of Byju’s, a firm that had previously held the
BlackRock Reduces Byju's Valuation by 95%: A Reality Check for the Edtech Sector
Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court
1 hour ago
Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
1 hour ago
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
Algoma Public Health Alerts Parents of Incomplete Immunization Records
30 mins ago
Algoma Public Health Alerts Parents of Incomplete Immunization Records
Racial Harassment Investigator Sues Davis School District, Alleging Discrimination
1 hour ago
Racial Harassment Investigator Sues Davis School District, Alleging Discrimination
Texas Symposium Shapes Future Leaders in Emergency Response
1 hour ago
Texas Symposium Shapes Future Leaders in Emergency Response
Latest Headlines
World News
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
3 mins
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
5 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
8 mins
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
10 mins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
10 mins
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
11 mins
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
13 mins
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
14 mins
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
16 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app