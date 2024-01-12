Vietnamese University Struggles to Pay Salaries Amid Financial Crisis

In Vietnam, a public university grapples with a financial crisis, unable to pay its lecturers and staff due to poor student recruitment and a decline in revenue. Out of a total of 236 lecturers and staff, 99 are paid by the province’s budget, while the remaining 137 contract workers have not received their salaries for periods ranging from 2 to 7.5 months.

The Unpaid Social Insurance Contributions

Besides unpaid wages, the university also owes social insurance contributions, which include benefits like sick leave, maternity leave, and retirement pensions. The specific amounts owed, however, remain undisclosed.

Coming to Aid

The Quang Binh Provincial Labor Federation, led by Chairman Pham Tien Nam, has acknowledged the issue. The Quang Binh Provincial Party Committee is actively seeking solutions, including a review and reorganization plan for the university staff to enhance efficiency. The Labor Federation also plans to provide Tet gifts to the affected lecturers and staff as an immediate support measure.

A Nationwide Issue

The financial struggles at this university are not an isolated incident but mirror a larger trend in Vietnam. Many local educational institutions are facing similar challenges. Autonomy mechanisms introduced in the late 90s have endowed public schools with greater decision-making power. However, they also require them to be self-sufficient in funding. This shift has proven challenging with declining student numbers and budget allocations.

Recently, lecturers at Quang Nam Medical College in a nearby province staged a strike due to unpaid wages for six months. This event underscores the systemic issue in the educational sector, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable solutions.