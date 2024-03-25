Vietnamese Banks Cut Deposit Rates Amid Low Loan Demand, Forecast Slight Mid-Year Rise

In a significant shift within Vietnam's banking sector, several commercial banks have revised their deposit interest rates downward, highlighting a broader trend of financial recalibration. This move comes as the industry grapples with subdued loan demand and anticipates future economic adjustments. Among the few that bucked the trend, Sacombank, BacABank, and SaigonBank adjusted rates upwards for specific terms, signaling a nuanced approach to deposit management.

Current Landscape of Deposit Rates

As the market stands, only a handful of banks are offering deposit interest rates above 5% for the commonly preferred one-year term, with VietBank and NamABank leading at 5.3%. Shorter terms such as six and nine months are seeing even lower rates, mostly ranging between 2% to 4.8%. For deposits extending beyond 13 months, the peak rate currently sits at 5.8%, indicating a cautious stance towards long-term commitments from both banks and depositors alike.

Behind the Rate Adjustments

Bank executives and financial analysts point to several factors influencing these rate adjustments. A significant driver is the current state of credit demand, which remains low as evidenced by a 0.72% decrease in loans outstanding at the end of February, according to the State Bank of Vietnam. This subdued demand has led banks to lower short-term lending rates to as low as 4%, in some cases even falling beneath deposit rates, in efforts to stimulate borrowing. The overarching expectation within the industry is that rates may experience a slight uptick post-mid-year, contingent upon a revival in credit demand.

Future Outlook and Implications

The consensus among banking officials suggests that while a modest increase in interest rates might occur in the latter half of the year, a return to the high levels observed in previous years is unlikely in the near future. This recalibration of deposit and lending rates reflects broader economic trends and the strategic adjustments banks are making in response to them. As financial institutions and depositors navigate this changing landscape, the decisions made today will likely have lasting impacts on Vietnam's banking sector and its contribution to the broader economy.

This evolving scenario presents a complex picture of challenges and strategic recalibrations within the Vietnamese banking industry. As banks adjust to the dual pressures of low loan demand and the need to attract depositors, the coming months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of interest rates and, by extension, the health of the Vietnamese economy.