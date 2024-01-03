Vietnam Freelancers Grapple with Mortgage Challenges

In Vietnam, freelancers are grappling with a mortgage conundrum. Despite pulling in a monthly income of VND50 million, acquiring a mortgage loan has proven to be an uphill task for a freelancer couple planning to buy a VND3 billion apartment. The apartment, completed three years ago, is yet to receive a title deed, limiting the couple’s options to banks that finance the project. Unfortunately, these banks may not necessarily offer the most favourable loan terms.

Advice from a Finance Planner

Tran Thi Mai Han, a personal finance planner, has shared some insights that borrowers can find useful. Her first piece of advice is to aim for the longest loan term possible. This strategy, she explains, can help reduce monthly financial burdens. Considering early repayment options without penalties is another recommendation from Han.

The Importance of an Emergency Fund

One of Han’s key suggestions is the creation of an emergency fund. This contingency fund, according to her, should cover at least six months of living expenses. The goal is to provide a safety net against unforeseen financial obstacles that may arise during the loan repayment period.

Evidencing Income as a Freelancer

For freelancers, demonstrating a stable income to banks can be a substantial hurdle. However, Han suggests showing ownership of high-value assets, business financial reports, rental agreements, and life insurance policies as proof of income. Banks typically require evidence of income equating to at least 150% of the monthly loan payment. This requirement is a safety measure to ensure that borrowers can handle both their debts and living expenses.