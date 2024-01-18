Victory Park Capital Bolsters Zip's U.S. Expansion with $225M Credit Facility

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the fintech arena, alternative investment firm Victory Park Capital (VPC) has cemented its financial relationship with the 'buy now pay later' pioneer, Zip. The companies have entered into a refinancing agreement, with VPC providing a staggering $225 million credit facility to support the burgeoning growth of Zip's customer receivables in the American market.

Advertisment

A Flourishing Partnership

The alliance between VPC and Zip is not new. In fact, it has been steadily growing since their first transaction back in 2015. At that time, VPC extended an AUD108 million asset-backed warehouse facility to Zip. This amount was later increased to AUD200 million, manifesting the confidence and faith VPC has in Zip's business model. The partnership was further cemented when the companies collaborated on an AUD100 million debt facility in 2020. The deal was aimed at funding receivables and fortifying Zip's business platform.

Implications for Zip's U.S. Expansion

Advertisment

Zip Co-founder and U.S. CEO, Larry Diamond, has underlined the significance of this new transaction. He emphasized that the financial support from VPC is a crucial catalyst for Zip's ambitious plans to expand its footprint in the U.S. market. The company envisages this move not only as a strategic growth opportunity but also as a means to drive innovation in both new and existing product lines.

VPC's Vote of Confidence

Jason Brown, a partner at VPC, has expressed his enthusiasm for the deal. He voiced his confidence in Zip's success and growth, pointing out that Zip's innovative payment solutions have been a boon to consumers and businesses globally. Brown's remarks underline VPC's commitment to backing fintech innovators like Zip, thereby fostering a more dynamic and inclusive financial ecosystem.