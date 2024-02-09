Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Reports Record-Breaking Q4 2023 Results

Victory Capital Holdings Inc., a formidable player in the global asset management landscape, unveiled its robust fourth-quarter 2023 results, demonstrating an impressive upswing in growth and fortifying its position in the financial market.

Record-Breaking Metrics

The Ohio-based company reported a total of $166.6 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2023, marking an 8.5% increase from the previous quarter. This significant surge in AUM was propelled by long term gross flows amounting to $6.6 billion, with long term net flows reaching $1.1 billion. The fee rate climbed to 52.1 basis points, contributing to solid revenue and margin growth.

Victory Capital's GAAP operating margin stood at 41.9%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 52.3%, reflecting a notable 130 basis point increase for the full year to 50.9%. The company's net income per diluted share was reported at $0.82 for Q4 and $3.12 for the full year. On the other hand, the adjusted net income with tax benefit reached $1.15 per diluted share in Q4 and $4.51 for the full year.

Reinvestment and Shareholder Returns

In 2023, Victory Capital returned a record-breaking $243 million to shareholders through repurchases and cash dividends, eclipsing its previous highest amount. The Board of Directors also approved a 5% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend, raising it to $0.335 per share.

Victory Capital's commitment to reinvestment was evident in its continued investment in organic growth, product development, technology, and digital marketing capabilities. Despite long-term net outflows of $1.1 billion in Q4, the company managed to maintain strong financial health and growth potential.

Investment Performance and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Victory Capital's investment franchises showcased excellent performance, with 70% of its AUM in mutual funds and ETFs earning overall four or five star ratings by Morningstar. Moreover, 44% of AUM in mutual funds and ETFs ranked in the top quartile of the industry by Morningstar over the trailing three-year period. These results underscore the company's dedication to delivering high-quality investment solutions.

Victory Capital operates a next-generation business model that combines boutique investment qualities with a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform. The company's 11 autonomous investment franchises and rules-based solutions platform have played a vital role in its strategic growth initiatives, contributing to its overall success in the asset management industry.

In conclusion, Victory Capital Holdings Inc.'s strong fourth-quarter 2023 results demonstrate the company's resilience and growth potential in the ever-evolving financial market. With record-breaking metrics, reinvestment in key areas, and continued commitment to shareholder returns, Victory Capital has solidified its position as a leader in the global asset management landscape. Additionally, the company's investment performance and strategic growth initiatives further strengthen its reputation for delivering high-quality investment solutions.

As Victory Capital moves forward, investors will closely monitor its progress and continued growth in the asset management industry. With its strong financial health and dedication to delivering exceptional investment solutions, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is poised for continued success in the years to come.