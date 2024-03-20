Victorian Treasurer Defends $2B Venture Fund Amid Criticism, Citing Startup Support Gap

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas has pushed back against demands to dissolve the state's controversial $2 billion venture capital fund, Breakthrough Victoria, despite its early struggles and high expenditure. Highlighting the lack of adequate private funding for startups, Pallas emphasized the fund's critical role in nurturing innovation and economic growth within the state. This defense comes amidst increasing scrutiny over the fund's operational costs and the recent departure of three directors.

Understanding Breakthrough Victoria's Challenges

Since its inception, Breakthrough Victoria has aimed to be a cornerstone in the state's ambition to become a hub for technological innovation and startup success. However, with $22 million spent last year and only $73.7 million invested in startups, critics argue the fund's spending is inefficient. Moreover, the investment in Seer, a Melbourne-based epilepsy monitoring company, has been spotlighted following significant staff layoffs and leadership changes, raising questions about the fund's investment strategies and oversight.

The Treasurer's Stance and Future Directions

In defense of the fund, Pallas draws parallels to Singapore's Temasek, suggesting that Breakthrough Victoria is modeled after successful global investment initiatives. He underlines that the fund’s substantial startup costs are expected and justifiable, projecting more streamlined operations moving forward. Furthermore, Pallas refutes comparisons to the ill-fated Victorian Economic Development Corporation, stressing the rigorous due diligence and corporate governance guiding Breakthrough Victoria.

Political and Public Scrutiny

The opposition and public calls for greater transparency and accountability in how Breakthrough Victoria operates have led to an investigation referral to the state’s auditor-general. Critics demand clarity on the fund's performance metrics, investment return expectations, and overall impact on the Victorian economy and job market. Despite these pressures, Pallas remains unfazed, advocating for the fund’s potential to significantly contribute to the state’s innovation ecosystem.

The debate over Breakthrough Victoria's future highlights a broader discussion on the role of government in supporting startups and innovation. While the fund's early days have been marked by controversy and challenges, its ambitions reflect a committed, albeit risky, investment in the state's economic diversification and technological advancement. As Breakthrough Victoria continues to evolve, its outcomes will be closely watched by both supporters and skeptics, ultimately testing the government's strategy in marrying public resources with private sector dynamism.