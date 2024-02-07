Victims of HyperVerse Scheme Seek Legal Redress

Former nurse Catherina De Solieux from Victoria, Australia, is one of the many victims of the notorious HyperVerse investment scheme. Having put her faith and $80,000 into the scheme for a secure retirement, De Solieux suffered a severe financial blow that led to her losing her house and savings, pushing her to the brink of depression and suicidal thoughts.

Legal Action Against HyperVerse

Today, De Solieux, along with several other affected individuals, is seeking justice. Assisted by the UK-based law firm Wealth Recovery Solutions (WRS), they are preparing for a legal battle against the creators of the HyperVerse scheme. WRS, known for its specialisation in investment fraud, is readying legal cases for over 100 people in the UK and representing Australians who transferred funds to become HyperFund members, a scheme later rebranded as HyperVerse.

Tracing Funds and Holding Banks Accountable

WRS has traced substantial amounts of money sent to associated exchanges and has successfully settled claims against banks that oversaw transfers to such schemes. This includes a recent $1 million claim against National Australia Bank for an unrelated investment scheme. The firm underscores the importance of proving fraud to the banks, as they hold the responsibility to detect unusual activities and protect customers' funds under signed codes of conduct.

Using Technology to Uncover Fraud

The firm utilises in-house technology to trace cryptocurrency transactions and establish the fraudulent nature of the investment schemes. While class actions can be complicated and may not guarantee the recovery of lost funds, De Solieux maintains her hope for some restitution and accountability for those responsible for her losses. The fight for justice is a beacon of hope for victims like De Solieux and a stern warning for potential fraudsters.