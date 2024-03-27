Vice President Shettima Promises Further Stabilization of Naira, Highlights Youth Innovation at IDAN Event

Vice President Kashim Shettima recently addressed the nation's economic future, promising continued efforts to stabilize the Naira and highlighting the government's commitment to fostering youth innovation and entrepreneurship. This assurance came during the inauguration of the National Design and Innovation Competition in Abuja, a significant initiative aimed at empowering Nigerian youths.

Monetary Policies and Naira's Resurgence

Following a period of volatility where the Naira exchanged for as high as N1900 to a dollar, concerted governmental efforts have led to a gradual appreciation of the currency. As of now, the official exchange rate stands at N1396 to a dollar, with the parallel market rate slightly higher. These improvements are attributed to strategic monetary policies implemented by the government. Shettima's assurance comes on the back of these developments, promising further stabilization in the weeks and months ahead.

Empowering Youth through Innovation

The National Design and Innovation Competition, organized by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN), serves as a platform for youth to showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial skills. The Vice President emphasized the administration's focus on supporting youth aspirations, citing the inclusion of young innovators in the government's $617.7 million Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) program. The initiative, according to IDAN founder Titi Ogufere, aims to train one million youths in areas such as furniture production and industrial design, in collaboration with leading Nigerian manufacturers.

Addressing Broader Economic and Social Issues

Aside from currency stabilization and youth empowerment, Shettima also reiterated the government's dedication to tackling broader issues such as food, nutrition, and insecurity. This holistic approach underscores the administration's commitment to not just economic stability but also to improving the overall quality of life for Nigerians. The Vice President's speech reflects a hopeful outlook for the nation's economic and social landscape, backed by tangible policies and programs.

As efforts to stabilize the Naira continue to show promising results, and initiatives like the National Design and Innovation Competition take root, the future seems bright for Nigeria's economy and its youth. The government's multi-faceted approach, focusing on economic stability, innovation, and social welfare, sets a solid foundation for sustainable growth and development.