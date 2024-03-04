Veterans United Shines: Leading the Charge in VA Loans for Service Members

Founded with the noble aim of serving those who have served, Veterans United Home Loans has carved a niche for itself in the competitive world of VA loans, distinguishing its services by focusing exclusively on veterans and service members. The company's dedication was nationally recognized in 2019 when it was honored by the Department of Veterans Affairs for issuing the 24 millionth VA mortgage, a testament to its commitment since its inception in 2002. Veterans United's track record of closing more VA loans than any other lender for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2020 underscores its dominance and specialized expertise in this sector.

Unwavering Commitment to Veterans and Service Members

Veterans United's success stems from its foundational purpose: to serve those who have served. This focus is evident in the comprehensive support provided to veterans, guiding them from assessing loan eligibility to credit counseling when necessary, and finally, to loan quotation. The company's tailored approach includes the Lighthouse Program, offering free credit counseling and tools to enhance financial profiles and credit scores, ensuring veterans are loan-ready. Moreover, its partnership with Veterans United Realty facilitates a seamless home-buying experience, connecting borrowers with veteran-friendly real estate agents who understand the intricacies of the VA loan process.

A Suite of Specialized Loan Programs

The company's dedication is further highlighted by its offering of nine distinct VA loan programs, catering to a wide range of needs. These include fixed-rate programs, streamlined interest rate reduction refinance loans (IRRRL), VA cash-out, and various jumbo options, available in terms of either 15 or 30 years. This variety ensures that veterans have access to a loan program that best fits their specific circumstances, whether they are first-time homebuyers or those without funds for a down payment. Additionally, the option to buy down interest rates by purchasing discount points demonstrates Veterans United's commitment to providing affordable financing solutions.

The Application Process: A Guided Journey

Applying for a loan with Veterans United is a streamlined process designed to be as hassle-free as possible. Beginning with a loan pre-approval, the journey to homeownership takes between 30 and 45 days once under contract on a home. Obtaining a Certificate of Eligibility (COE) is a crucial step, which can be facilitated by the lender or undertaken independently by the borrower. Following this, the finalization of the loan application requires the provision of essential paperwork such as W-2s, tax returns, and financial information. The option for automatic payments post-setup underscores the company's dedication to convenient, customer-centric service.

As the landscape of VA loans continues to evolve, Veterans United Home Loans stands out for its unwavering dedication to serving those who have served. By focusing exclusively on veterans and service members, the company not only honors their sacrifice but also ensures they receive the support and financial solutions they deserve. This specialized approach, combined with a comprehensive suite of loan programs and a streamlined application process, positions Veterans United as a leader in the VA loan industry, setting a benchmark for others to follow.