Business

Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme

Vesuvius plc, a world-renowned authority in molten metal flow engineering, has recently made a striking move in the financial world. In an announcement released on 2nd January 2024, the company disclosed a significant transaction under its share buyback programme, which was initially kick-started on 4th December 2023. The transaction involved Vesuvius plc repurchasing 27,701 of its ordinary shares, with the operation managed by Jefferies International Limited, its appointed broker.

A Detailed Look at the Transaction

The shares were bought in a price bracket that extended from 474.40 pence to 478.60 pence. The volume-weighted average price of the shares stood at 477.59 pence per share. The transaction was executed in accordance with the authorization granted by the shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Implications for Vesuvius plc’s Share Structure

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, Vesuvius plc will have 270,510,489 ordinary shares in circulation, excluding the treasury-held shares. The latter total 7,271,174, meaning they will not factor into the company’s voting rights calculations. The updated total of ordinary shares will serve as the denominator for any calculations related to voting rights notifications, in line with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Progress of the Share Buyback Programme

Detailed information about the transaction, including data about individual trades made across various trading venues, was provided. These venues include the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Chi-X (CHIX), BATS Europe (BATE), Aquis Exchange (AQXE), and Turquoise (TRQX). The ultimate goal of the share buyback programme is to repurchase up to 50 million pounds worth of ordinary shares. As of the announcement, Vesuvius plc has bought back 703,408 shares for a total consideration of 3,227,877.11 pounds.

Vesuvius plc’s commitment to delivering sustainable and profitable growth for its shareholders remains unwavered. The company continues to maintain a robust presence in emerging markets, demonstrating its technological leadership and forging strong customer relationships. Furthermore, the safety and development of its employees remain a central pillar of the company’s operations.

Business Finance United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

