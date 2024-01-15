en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vertex, Inc. Withdraws Bid for Pagero Amidst Competitive Offers

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Vertex, Inc. Withdraws Bid for Pagero Amidst Competitive Offers

Vertex, Inc., a leading player in the indirect tax solutions sector, has withdrawn its public tender offer to acquire all shares of Pagero Group AB. This decision comes in the wake of two competitive offers from Thomson Reuters Corporation and Avalara Inc., as well as the acquisition of a substantial portion of Pagero shares by another bidder, Loki BidCo. The two conditions stipulated for the completion of the offer—Vertex owning more than 90% of Pagero’s shares and no other party offering more favorable terms to Pagero’s shareholders—will not be fulfilled.

Disciplined Approach to Growth

David DeStefano, the CEO of Vertex, underscored the company’s disciplined growth strategy and commitment to safeguarding the best interests of its customers and shareholders. The company’s decision to step back from the acquisition in light of the competitive offers illustrates the fierce competition within the indirect tax solutions market.

Reassessment of Financial Strategy

In addition to the withdrawal, Vertex has also canceled a planned issuance of $500 million Convertible Preferred Stock, a move that potentially preserves cash and circumvents the dilution of existing shareholders’ equity. This step demonstrates a reassessment of the company’s financial strategy.

Continued Focus on Core Values

Despite the discontinuation of the acquisition process, Vertex remains confident in its business fundamentals and ability to navigate the intricate tax landscape. The company is committed to delivering bespoke tax solutions to global businesses and upholding trust as a cornerstone value. Pagero shareholders who had previously agreed to the Vertex offer have subsequently been released from their obligations, a step that reflects Vertex’s adherence to regulatory mandates and contractual agreements.

While the acquisition of Pagero will not proceed, the company’s announcement also includes forward-looking statements based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements touch on the expected benefits of the acquisition and the company’s future business plans and strategies, all of which are subject to risks outlined in Vertex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

0
Business Finance
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
UK Hiring Plummets to Decade Low, Further Decline Expected: BDO Report
UK hiring has plummeted to its lowest point in a decade, according to a new report from accounting and business advisory firm BDO. The BDO employment index, which has been falling for the past six months, registered a reading of 99.12 points, marking the weakest employment level since August 2013. The firm expects the employment
UK Hiring Plummets to Decade Low, Further Decline Expected: BDO Report
UK's Cost of Dying Hits Record High, Reveals SunLife Report
20 mins ago
UK's Cost of Dying Hits Record High, Reveals SunLife Report
Ukraine's Economic Resilience Amid Conflict: A Call for Investment
26 mins ago
Ukraine's Economic Resilience Amid Conflict: A Call for Investment
Lupin Receives USFDA Approval for Hypertension, Migraine Drug; Announces Launch of New Tablets
43 seconds ago
Lupin Receives USFDA Approval for Hypertension, Migraine Drug; Announces Launch of New Tablets
AI to Reshape Job Market by 2025, says Adecco CEO
44 seconds ago
AI to Reshape Job Market by 2025, says Adecco CEO
South Korea to Build Semiconductor Mega Cluster in $472B Plan
15 mins ago
South Korea to Build Semiconductor Mega Cluster in $472B Plan
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
7 seconds
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
7 seconds
President Droupadi Murmu Embarks on a Three-Day Visit to Meghalaya and Assam
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
14 seconds
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Intense Basketball Match
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
28 seconds
University of North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Match
Syracuse Narrowly Defeats Clemson in Intense Basketball Showdown
32 seconds
Syracuse Narrowly Defeats Clemson in Intense Basketball Showdown
Arkansas Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over Alabama: A Game of Strategy and Skill
39 seconds
Arkansas Women's Basketball Team Triumphs Over Alabama: A Game of Strategy and Skill
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State In A Nail-Biting College Basketball Match
1 min
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State In A Nail-Biting College Basketball Match
DavidGHFrost Warns: Conservative Party Risks Reduction to 'Smoking Rubble'
3 mins
DavidGHFrost Warns: Conservative Party Risks Reduction to 'Smoking Rubble'
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Critical Juncture in the Presidential Race
5 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: A Critical Juncture in the Presidential Race
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
32 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
55 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
60 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app