Vertex, Inc. Withdraws Bid for Pagero Amidst Competitive Offers

Vertex, Inc., a leading player in the indirect tax solutions sector, has withdrawn its public tender offer to acquire all shares of Pagero Group AB. This decision comes in the wake of two competitive offers from Thomson Reuters Corporation and Avalara Inc., as well as the acquisition of a substantial portion of Pagero shares by another bidder, Loki BidCo. The two conditions stipulated for the completion of the offer—Vertex owning more than 90% of Pagero’s shares and no other party offering more favorable terms to Pagero’s shareholders—will not be fulfilled.

Disciplined Approach to Growth

David DeStefano, the CEO of Vertex, underscored the company’s disciplined growth strategy and commitment to safeguarding the best interests of its customers and shareholders. The company’s decision to step back from the acquisition in light of the competitive offers illustrates the fierce competition within the indirect tax solutions market.

Reassessment of Financial Strategy

In addition to the withdrawal, Vertex has also canceled a planned issuance of $500 million Convertible Preferred Stock, a move that potentially preserves cash and circumvents the dilution of existing shareholders’ equity. This step demonstrates a reassessment of the company’s financial strategy.

Continued Focus on Core Values

Despite the discontinuation of the acquisition process, Vertex remains confident in its business fundamentals and ability to navigate the intricate tax landscape. The company is committed to delivering bespoke tax solutions to global businesses and upholding trust as a cornerstone value. Pagero shareholders who had previously agreed to the Vertex offer have subsequently been released from their obligations, a step that reflects Vertex’s adherence to regulatory mandates and contractual agreements.

While the acquisition of Pagero will not proceed, the company’s announcement also includes forward-looking statements based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements touch on the expected benefits of the acquisition and the company’s future business plans and strategies, all of which are subject to risks outlined in Vertex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.