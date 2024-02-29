Verano Holdings Celebrates Record Breaking $938M Revenue in 2023, Eyes Future Growth

Verano Holdings Corp has announced a monumental financial performance for the year 2023, showcasing significant revenue growth and solidifying its position in the competitive cannabis industry. The company's year-end financials reveal a record revenue of $938 million, marking a notable 7% increase from the previous year. Verano's successful financial strategy also led to a substantial $73 million in free cash flow, demonstrating the company's operational efficiency and market resilience.

Financial Highlights and Operational Achievements

Throughout 2023, Verano Holdings not only achieved impressive revenue growth but also increased net cash provided by operating activities to $110 million. The company's adjusted EBITDA stood at $305 million, representing 32% of revenue, indicating strong profitability and financial health. Verano's strategic focus on price and cost management, along with a disciplined pricing strategy, played a crucial role in driving these positive outcomes. The company also emphasized its commitment to growth by expanding its retail footprint, adding 16 dispensaries across key markets and launching over 70 new products.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Expansion

Verano's expansion strategy has been pivotal in its success, targeting practical pockets of growth across its retail and product portfolio. The company ended the year with 136 dispensaries, further strengthening its presence in the cannabis market. Verano also highlighted its innovation pipeline, which contributed significantly to its revenue growth. Brands like Savvy and BITS quickly became customer favorites, representing a combined 22% of the company's total net revenue. Additionally, Verano's focus on automation and efficiency improvements across its operations has bolstered its production capabilities and cost savings.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

With an optimistic outlook for 2024, Verano Holdings is poised to capitalize on numerous growth opportunities within the cannabis industry. The company's proactive approach to market expansion and product innovation positions it well for continued success. Verano's management team expressed confidence in the company's strategic direction, emphasizing their commitment to leveraging industry trends and exploring new markets. As Verano gears up for another year of potential growth and expansion, its record-breaking performance in 2023 serves as a solid foundation for future achievements in the ever-evolving cannabis sector.