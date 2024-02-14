Verallia's Massive Investment in Brazil: Doubling Down on Sustainable Glass Packaging

Verallia, France's third-largest glass packaging company, is making waves in Brazil with a massive investment to expand its production capacity. The move comes as the company anticipates strong performance in 2024 and aims to generate an adjusted EBITDA of around 1 billion.

A Tale of Two Plants

Verallia's Jacutinga and Campo Bom plants in Brazil are at the heart of this ambitious expansion plan. The company has invested a whopping €60 million to double production at the Jacutinga plant, and another €80 million to increase capacity at the Campo Bom plant. These investments are part of Verallia's broader strategy to anticipate market trends and respond to growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

A Silver Lining Amidst Declining Demand

Despite a decline in demand across Europe in 2023, Verallia reported a revenue increase of 16.5%, with adjusted EBITDA growth of 28%. The company's success can be attributed to its focus on innovation and sustainability. Verallia plans to continue these efforts by introducing lighter products, optimizing its cullet supply chain, and launching electric furnaces in 2024.

Decarbonation Initiatives and Cullet Acquisition

Verallia is not only expanding its production capacity but also its commitment to decarbonation. The company recently acquired five cullet processing plants from the Santaolalla Group to increase its cullet usage and reduce CO2 emissions. By integrating these plants into its operations, Verallia aims to achieve a 50% recycled glass rate by 2025.

As Verallia embarks on this new chapter in its journey, the company remains steadfast in its mission to provide sustainable packaging solutions while driving growth and creating value for its stakeholders. With its sights set on strong performance in 2024, Verallia is poised to make a lasting impact on the global glass packaging industry.