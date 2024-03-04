VEON Elevates to 'AA' MSCI ESG Rating: Leading Sustainable Telecommunications Globally

VEON, a global digital operator, has achieved a significant milestone in its commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices, securing an 'AA' rating from MSCI for its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts. This rating not only underscores VEON's dedication to sustainable operations but also places it among the leaders in the telecommunications industry. The company's focus on labor management, data security, and corporate governance has been pivotal in this achievement, reflecting VEON's holistic approach to ESG matters.

Strategic Initiatives and Industry Leadership

Under the guidance of CEO Kaan Terzioglu, VEON has integrated sustainability into its core strategy, focusing on digital and financial inclusion across its markets in Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The company's '4G for all' initiative and digital services have significantly improved connectivity and access to digital resources, highlighting VEON's role in driving social and economic progress. The emphasis on employee engagement, satisfaction, and a majority-independent Board of Directors further exemplifies VEON's commitment to ethical governance and operational excellence.

ESG Practices and Achievements

VEON's ESG rating upgrade by MSCI is attributed to various factors, including the company's exit from Russia, which aligns with its ethical governance policies. Additionally, VEON's effective end-user data management practices, certified to internationally recognized data security standards, play a crucial role in safeguarding customer information. These efforts, coupled with the company's initiatives to promote diversity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability, reinforce VEON's position as a leader in responsible business practices within the telecommunications sector.

Looking ahead, VEON remains dedicated to enhancing its ESG performance and maintaining high standards in governance, transparency, and stakeholder engagement. The company's strategic focus on digital transformation and connectivity underscores its role as a catalyst for positive change, empowering millions of customers and contributing to sustainable development in the communities it serves. As VEON continues to evolve, its commitment to sustainability and ethical practices sets a benchmark for others in the industry, promising a future where technology and responsible business go hand in hand.