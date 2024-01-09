en English
Business

Venture One Acquires Industrial Buildings from R.R. Donnelley in a $50M Deal

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
In a significant financial move, Venture One, the real estate firm helmed by co-founders Roy Splansky and Mark Goode, has successfully procured two industrial buildings in St. Charles from the globally recognized printing firm, R.R. Donnelley & Sons, for a staggering $50 million.

Industrial Assets Acquisition

The properties, covering a vast expanse of over 500,000 square feet, were financed through a substantial debt of over $30 million, provided by Lake Forest Bank & Trust. The Kirk Road building was sold for $32 million, and the Wallace Avenue structure fetched nearly $18.5 million. The transaction underscores a rising trend of sale-leaseback arrangements, where companies continue their operations while capitalizing on their real estate assets.

The Sale-Leaseback Strategy

This strategic move by R.R. Donnelley indicates an astute response to the mounting pressure exerted by increasing interest rates on commercial property owners. By opting for a sale-leaseback arrangement, R.R. Donnelley manages to generate immediate capital while retaining its operations in the two buildings.

High Demand for Industrial Properties

Despite a noted slowdown in the realm of overall commercial deals, the appetite for industrial properties, especially those situated outside of Cook County, remains undiminished. The favorable tax environments offered in locations outside Cook County make these properties immensely attractive to potential investors.

This acquisition by Venture One aligns with their previous significant transactions, including the $369 million sale of a 54-property portfolio to DRA Advisors last year. The continuous high demand for industrial properties suggests a promising future for real estate firms like Venture One.

Business Finance
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

