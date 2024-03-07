Venmo vs. I Am Rich: Battle for the Crown in Gizmodo's Greatest App Showdown

Welcome back to Gizmodo's March Madness bracket challenge to name the greatest app of all time! YouTube handily defeated Words With Friends in yesterday's lineup, taking more than 87 percent of the vote. Now it's time for two very different money apps to duke it out.

Advertisment

From Social Payments to Status Symbols

Our bracket wouldn't be complete without an app for sending money but it was tough to choose between Cash App and Venmo. The former has more viral name recognition and has been name-dropped in hip hop lyrics for years. But Venmo has been in the game longer and has more users so it ultimately triumphed. Venmo turned the act of sending money into content for its social feed, fascinating users by allowing them to snoop on friends' payments. However, this innovation also brought privacy concerns from the FTC.

The Controversial Art of Being Rich

Advertisment

Competing with Venmo is the lesser-known app, I Am Rich. Initially priced at $999.99, its sole purpose was to congratulate the wealthy on their success, selling eight copies before being pulled from the Apple App Store. Its developer, Armin Heinrich, described it as art, symbolizing the separation of the rich from their money for a sense of status. While an updated version with a calculator was later released for $9.99, it failed to recapture the original's allure, highlighting the fleeting nature of such status symbols.

Legacy and Influence

Despite its brief existence, I Am Rich left a lasting impression on the app development community, inspiring a wave of creative and arguably artistic apps. From a dating app exclusive to its developer to the quirky projects of MSCHF, the legacy of I Am Rich is evident in today's app culture, challenging users to reconsider the value and purpose of mobile applications.

As Gizmodo's Greatest App of All Time March Madness bracket continues, readers are faced with a choice: the practical utility of Venmo or the provocative statement of I Am Rich. Which app will advance in this unprecedented showdown?