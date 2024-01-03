Venezuelan Bolivar Sees Fluctuation in Latest Exchange Rates

The Venezuelan currency, the bolivar (Bs.), has seen its exchange rates fluctuate in the latest update. The rate for Dolar Today is quoted at Bs. 39.18, demonstrating an increase. However, En Paralelo Vzla’s rate stands slightly lower at Bs. 38.77, indicating a decrease. The official rate from the Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) is Bs. 35.86, also marking a downward trend.

A Closer Look at the Exchange Rates

The bolivar was redenominated by dividing the previous rate by 1,000,000 starting on October 4, 2021. This process involved using the ‘bolivar fuerte’ rate through August 17, 2018, and the redenominated currency as ‘bolivar soberano’ rate multiplied by 100,000 starting on August 20, 2018.

Comparative Analysis with other Currencies

In a comparative analysis with the Cayman Islands Dollar, significant variations were observed. The average exchange rate between Venezuelan Bolivar and Cayman Islands Dollar from 2023-1-3 to 2024-1-2 was 0.02985. The high point for the VES/KYD rate was 0.04665 on January 3, 2023, and the low point was 0.02317 on December 29, 2023. This puts the VES/KYD rate down by 50.19%.

The Petro and Euro Rates

Furthermore, the exchange rate for the euro is Bs. 39.30, which has demonstrated a decrease as well. Meanwhile, the Petro, a cryptocurrency launched by the Venezuelan government, remains stable at Bs. 2,157.00. The Petro’s stability amid the fluctuation of the bolivar and other traditional currencies offers an interesting aspect to consider for those involved in the financial markets.