Velosio Secures Strategic Investment from Court Square, Bolsters Cloud Solutions Growth

DUBLIN, Ohio--On March 7, 2024, Velosio, a premier digital transformation service provider in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, heralds a significant milestone with a strategic investment from Court Square Capital Partners, a seasoned player in the private equity domain with $7.7 billion in assets. This collaboration marks a new chapter for Velosio, underscoring its commitment to innovation and excellence in cloud services, managed services, and digital transformation solutions for mid-market and emerging enterprise companies.

Advertisment

Strategic Synergy and Growth Trajectory

With over three decades of expertise, Velosio stands at the forefront of aiding businesses in their digital overhaul, operations simplification, and data-driven decision-making processes. The partnership with Court Square Capital Partners is not just a testament to Velosio's industry-leading position, but also a strategic move to leverage Court Square's in-depth IT services sector expertise and proven growth-acceleration track record. Bob Knott, CEO of Velosio, envisions this alliance as a catalyst in Velosio's journey, propelling the company towards achieving its goal of becoming the go-to cloud applications partner for its clientele.

As cloud solutions continue to witness robust double-digit growth, the partnership is timely. Matt Dennett, a Partner at Court Square, highlighted the fragmented middle market partner ecosystem for Microsoft cloud-based products, identifying a significant opportunity for Velosio to fill the gap in Dynamics and adjacent platforms like Power BI, Azure, and Microsoft 365. This collaboration is poised to fortify Velosio's market presence, augmenting its capabilities to deliver innovative business solutions and cloud technologies across diverse industries.

Advertisment

Expertise and Expansion: The Road Ahead

Velosio's proven track record of organic and inorganic growth, coupled with its comprehensive expertise in Microsoft Dynamics and other business solutions, makes it an ideal partner for Court Square. Jeff Vogel, Managing Partner at Court Square, expressed enthusiasm about assisting Velosio in realizing its strategic vision. With the support of financial advisors Baird and legal advisors Dechert LLP for Court Square, and Guggenheim Securities for Velosio, the partnership is set on a promising trajectory of growth and innovation.

As Velosio prepares to harness this strategic investment to scale new heights, the partnership with Court Square stands as a beacon of growth, innovation, and commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients. This collaboration not only underscores Velosio's leadership in the cloud services domain but also sets the stage for the company to expand its industry footprint, heralding a new era of digital transformation solutions for emerging and mid-market enterprises.