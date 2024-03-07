Velocity Financial Inc. Achieves Record Earnings in 2023, Targets $5 Billion Portfolio by 2025

Velocity Financial Inc. (NYSE: VEL), a leading provider of business purpose loans, reported a significant increase in net and core net income for the year 2023, alongside ambitious future growth plans. The company announced record fourth-quarter and full-year earnings, with net income rising to $52.3 million from $32.2 million in the previous year, and core net income reaching $53.4 million up from $42.2 million. President and CEO Chris Farrar credited strategic portfolio growth and proactive asset management for the company's robust financial performance amidst a challenging mortgage market environment.

Strategic Growth and Financial Highlights

Velocity's strategic initiatives and focus on increasing loan production quarter-over-quarter in 2023 have led to a substantial improvement in its financial metrics. The company's diligent asset management and targeted investments have significantly enhanced shareholder value, with an impressive 86 basis point increase in mortgage coupons compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. This strategic maneuvering has not only improved net interest margins by 68 basis points but also positioned Velocity for further growth, as evidenced by a recently announced $75 million capital raise aimed at fueling additional accretive investments.

Record-Breaking Performance and Future Goals

With a keen eye on the future, Velocity has set a '5X25' goal to grow its loan portfolio to $5 billion by 2025. The fourth quarter of 2023 saw Velocity achieve a pretax income of $22.3 million, doubling from $11.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth is a testament to Velocity's effective business strategy and its team's ability to navigate the complexities of the mortgage market. The company's total loan portfolio experienced a 16% increase year-over-year, reaching $4.1 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB) by the end of 2023.

Looking Ahead: Sustaining Momentum and Expanding Reach

Velocity's record earnings and strategic capital investments lay a solid foundation for sustained growth and market expansion. The company's focus on accretive investments and strategic portfolio management, coupled with its ability to adapt to market challenges, signals a promising future. Velocity's ambitious '5X25' goal underscores its commitment to long-term growth and shareholder value, positioning it as a formidable player in the business purpose loan market. As Velocity continues to execute its growth strategy, it remains poised for further success in the coming years.