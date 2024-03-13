Vedanta Ordered to Pay $9.4M to Cairn UK for Dividend Delays, SEBI Bars Directors

Indian mining conglomerate Vedanta has been ordered by the country's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to pay Cairn UK Holdings 776 million Indian rupees ($9.4 million) for a delay in dividend payments. The directive, announced on Tuesday, mandates the payment within 45 days, highlighting significant legal and financial repercussions for Vedanta, including a temporary ban on its directors from the Indian securities market.

Violation of Laws and Market Ban

SEBI's stringent order comes after it was found that Vedanta, previously known as Cairn India, had not complied with Indian laws governing the timely distribution of dividends. This delay spanned from January 2014 to June 2017, a period during which dividends owed to the British company Cairn UK were unjustly withheld. The order not only imposes a financial obligation on Vedanta but also restricts key directors, including vice-chairman Navin Agarwal, from participating in India's securities markets for two months. This decision underscores the regulator's commitment to enforcing corporate governance and protecting investor interests.

Background and Company's Stance

The roots of this dispute trace back to asset restrictions imposed by India's tax department, which Vedanta claimed prevented the payment of dividends to Cairn UK. These restrictions were lifted in March 2016, yet dividends remained unpaid until June 2017. Cairn UK's subsequent complaint to SEBI in 2017 highlighted the failure to receive dividends despite the lifting of restrictions, prompting the order for payment with interest to compensate for the delay. Vedanta has responded by downplaying the financial impact of the order and is currently exploring legal avenues to address SEBI's directives.

Implications for Corporate Governance

This episode serves as a critical reminder of the importance of adhering to corporate governance norms and the regulatory framework governing financial transactions between companies. It reflects SEBI's active role in safeguarding the interests of international investors and ensuring that companies operating within its jurisdiction comply with the law. The outcome of Vedanta's legal challenge to the order and its compliance within the stipulated timeframe will be closely watched by market participants and could have broader implications for investor confidence in Indian securities markets.