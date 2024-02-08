Varma and OP Finland Infrastructure LP Invest €45 Million in ESL Shipping's Green Transition

In a significant move towards a greener future, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company has pledged to invest EUR 15 million in ESL Shipping, a subsidiary of Aspo Group, joining forces with OP Finland Infrastructure LP. The combined investment of EUR 45 million is expected to accelerate ESL Shipping's transition towards fossil-free sea transportation, as part of its low-carbon growth strategy. The transaction, subject to approvals from competition authorities and financial institutions, is set to conclude on February 29, 2024.

A Collaborative Leap Towards Sustainability

This strategic partnership will see the investors acquire new shares in ESL Shipping, amounting to a 21.43% stake based on a pre-money equity valuation of EUR 165 million. The implied enterprise value for ESL Shipping stands at approximately EUR 300 million. The investment underscores the commitment of Varma and OP Finland Infrastructure LP to sustainable and long-term development, aligning with Aspo Group's ethos.

Aspo Group, a value-creating entity with businesses in various sectors, has expressed satisfaction with the investment. Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo, said, "This investment will significantly contribute to ESL Shipping's green transition, supporting our ongoing efforts towards low-carbon growth."

ESL Shipping's Green Transition Program

ESL Shipping's green transition program is progressing as planned, with seven new vessels currently under construction. The first, Electramar, was delivered in December, while the second, Stellamar, was launched in October. These vessels are part of a fleet of twelve green coasters, reflecting ESL Shipping's commitment to fossil-free transportation.

Johanna Haikala, Head of Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments at Varma, commented, "We are proud to support ESL Shipping's green transition. This investment aligns with our strategy to promote sustainable development and reduce carbon emissions."

Investing in the Future

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company manages pension funds, covering the pension needs of 970,000 individuals in the private sector. As of September 2023, the company had an investment portfolio of EUR 57.5 billion. This latest investment in ESL Shipping underscores Varma's commitment to investing in sustainable and future-focused initiatives.

OP Finland Infrastructure LP, which manages a fund with a committed capital of EUR 260 million from Finnish investors, focuses on Finnish infrastructure. This investment in ESL Shipping aligns with its objective to support sustainable and long-term development in the country.

As the world grapples with the urgent need for sustainable solutions, this strategic investment in ESL Shipping marks a significant stride towards a greener future. The collaboration between Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and OP Finland Infrastructure LP, backing Aspo's subsidiary ESL Shipping, is a testament to the collective will to drive change and create a sustainable tomorrow.