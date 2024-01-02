en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Finance

VanEck UCITS ETFs Disclose Net Asset Value, Reflecting Diverse Sectors and Emerging Trends

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
VanEck UCITS ETFs Disclose Net Asset Value, Reflecting Diverse Sectors and Emerging Trends

On December 29, 2023, VanEck UCITS ETFs disclosed the Net Asset Value (NAV) for its diverse range of funds. Each ETF, identified by its unique ticker symbol and International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), reported its shares in issue, total net asset value, and NAV per share. This practice is part of the ETF’s regular transparency provisions and forms a crucial aspect of its management and performance tracking.

Highlights of VanEck UCITS ETFs NAV

Among the disclosed figures, the VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF reported a NAV per share of 109.9655. Followed by VanEck Global Fallen Angel High Yield Bond UCITS ETF at 62.7782, and VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF at 34.6239. These figures provide investors with an insight into the fund’s performance and the value of their investments.

Diverse Sectors Covered

The reporting ETFs cover a wide spectrum of sectors, including technology, gaming, and natural resources. The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF, VanEck Junior Gold Minors UCITS ETF, and VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond UCITS ETF also reported their NAVs, enabling investors to track the performance of these sectors.

Specialized ETFs NAV Figures

Specialized ETFs such as the VanEck Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF, VanEck Crypto and Blockchain Innovators UCITS ETF, and VanEck Space Innovators UCITS ETF also disclosed their NAV figures. This reflects the evolving interests and investment opportunities within the financial markets, giving investors the chance to diversify their portfolios and tap into emerging trends.

In a related development, Ninepoint Partners LP, a leading alternative investment management firm, announced the estimated December 2023 cash distributions for the ETF Series securities of Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund. The firm, which manages approximately $7.8 billion in assets, will report the actual taxable amounts of distributions for 2023 to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

