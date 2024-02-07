Valvoline Inc. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Store Sales Growth

Valvoline Inc., the renowned American manufacturer and distributor of automotive oil, lubricants and additives, released its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2024, touting store sales growth, increased adjusted EBITDA, and the opening of its 1000th franchise store. Despite posting an EPS of $0.29, which coincides with Wall Street expectations, the company's reported revenue of $373.4 million fell short of the anticipated figures.

System-Wide Sales and EBITDA Growth

The company's financial health seems robust as it reported a 12.3% surge in system-wide store sales, amounting to $723 million, marking a significant uplift in the company's retail performance. In parallel, the adjusted EBITDA, a key profitability metric, witnessed a 23% acceleration, hitting $90 million.

Strategic Growth Pillars and Store Expansion

During the conference call discussing the financial results, CEO and President Lori Flees and CFO Mary Meixelsperger shed light on the company's strategic growth pillars. The company's focus on maximizing the potential of existing businesses, accelerating network growth, and enhancing same-store sales through non-oil change revenue service penetration and fleet business growth, serves as the backbone of Valvoline's growth strategy.

The company also celebrated the inauguration of its 1,000th franchise store, a milestone underscoring its expansionary ambitions. It continued to funnel capital investments towards growth, as evidenced by 38 new store additions within the quarter.

Improved Margins and Customer Service Excellence

Valvoline also recorded a 7.1% system-wide same-store sales growth, credited to both transaction and ticket growth. The company managed to improve margins through better labor management, resulting in lower attrition rates and gaining recognition for customer service excellence.

Despite the less than expected EPS, Valvoline remains on track with its full-year guidance. The company continues to signal high returns on invested capital and demonstrates a commitment to shareholder returns through continued share repurchases.