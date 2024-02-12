Valero Energy Corp Overtakes Tapestry Inc in S&P 500 Analyst Recommendations Ranking

Today, the S&P 500 analyst recommendations ranking witnessed a significant shift as Valero Energy Corp (VLO) leaped over Tapestry Inc (TPR) to claim the 114th spot. This change comes after a rigorous study of analyst recommendations from major brokerages for each S&P 500 component.

Valero Energy Corp: The New Analyst Darling

As of February 12th, 2024, Valero Energy Corp has emerged as the new favorite among analysts, surpassing Tapestry Inc in the S&P 500 analyst recommendations ranking. The study, which averages analyst opinions for each component and ranks them by these average values, highlights the growing confidence in Valero Energy Corp.

Year-to-date, Valero Energy Corp has demonstrated an impressive 9.7% gain in stock price movement. This performance, combined with the recent upgrade in analyst recommendations, signals a promising outlook for the company.

Analyst Consensus: A Moderate Buy

With 13 analysts issuing ratings for Valero Energy stock, the consensus is a Moderate Buy. The distribution among sell, hold, and buy ratings is as follows: 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings, and 1 strong buy rating.

Analysts have set an average twelve-month price prediction for Valero Energy at $153.62, with a high price target of $176.00 and a low price target of $128.00. Based on these forecasts, the stock has a predicted upside of 17.58%.

Trading Performance: VLO vs TPR

A quick glance at the stock performance chart reveals that Valero Energy Corp (VLO) is currently trading 0.4% lower by midday Monday, while Tapestry Inc (TPR) is up 2.7%. This trading behavior reflects the recent change in their respective ranks within the S&P 500.