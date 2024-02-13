Valentine's Day 2024: Red Rose Reigns Supreme Amidst Soaring Prices and Best Deals

Tomorrow is Valentine's Day, and the anticipation is palpable. This year, a staggering 24 million stems are expected to be sold, with roses taking the lead at 15.5 million. The popular online florist, 1-800 Flowers, is ready for the onslaught, offering over 90 rose products. The prices of these romantic blooms vary based on color, with red being the most sought after at 55%.

The Red Rose Reigns Supreme

There's something undeniably romantic about a red rose. Its vibrant hue and timeless symbolism make it the undisputed choice for many on Valentine's Day. This year, the demand for red roses is expected to drive up prices, with a single stem costing a minimum of Rs 50. As the day progresses, prices are expected to double.

A Valentine's Day Price Surge

The surge in rose prices can be attributed to the increased demand for red flowers, but it's not the only factor. The festival of Vasant Panchmi, which also falls on February 14 this year, is expected to cause a spike in overall flower prices. Last year, rose prices surged 100X, making it one of the best Valentine's Day seasons in 25 years. This year, a bouquet of 10 red roses is projected to cost Rs 500 on average.

Finding the Best Deals

Despite the expected price hike, there are still ways to find the best deals on Valentine's Day flowers. BloomsyBox is offering 40% off on floral arrangements, while Amazon Prime has a deal for two dozen roses for $25. The Bouqs offers next-day and same-day shipping options, and UrbanStems has a 20% discount on Valentine's Day flowers. Teleflora is providing a 15% discount on orders.

Amazon Prime's deal includes a variety of colors, from red and pink to white, orange, and yellow. However, it's important to note that a vase is not included, and direct delivery may not be available in all areas. If this is the case, customers can pick up their roses from a local Whole Foods store.

As the clock ticks down to Valentine's Day, it's crucial to order soon to ensure timely delivery. With the Indian Valentine's Day flower market estimated to be worth Rs 500 crore, it's clear that the tradition of giving flowers on this special day is here to stay.

In the US, Americans are expected to spend around $2.6 billion on flowers. FinanceBuzz analyzed the data to find the average price of a dozen roses by state. Hawaii tops the list as the most expensive state, with an average cost of $129.41 for a dozen roses. Alaska, on the other hand, is the least expensive, with an average cost of $59.39.

As we prepare to celebrate love and affection tomorrow, the humble rose continues to be a symbol of our deepest emotions. Whether it's a single stem or a bouquet, the gift of a rose on Valentine's Day is a timeless tradition that never goes out of style.