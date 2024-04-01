Uzbekistan's Inflation Rate Hits 2016 Low, CPI Data Shows March 2024 Decline

Uzbekistan's annual inflation rate has witnessed a notable decline, reaching a level reminiscent of 2016, according to recent data from the Statistics Agency. As of March 2024, the annual inflation stood at 7.98%, a drop from the previous year's rate of 11.66%, with consumer prices in March increasing by a modest 0.67%.

Advertisment

Economic Indicators and Price Movements

March 2024 marks the third consecutive month where inflation rates have remained the lowest for the month over the past five years, beginning the year with an average price increase of 1.65%. This trend represents a significant deviation from previous years, which typically saw growth rates not dipping below 2%. Within the food sector, price growth for vegetables and melons, particularly bell peppers and cabbage, accelerated, contributing to an annual inflation rate of 7.8% in this category. Conversely, prices for fat and oil products and meat experienced slight declines, with notable drops in the prices of sunflower oil, bananas, and oranges.

Manufactured Goods and Services Analysis

Advertisment

In the realm of manufactured goods, March saw a price increase of 0.5%, with annual rates decreasing to 7.2%. Furniture, clothing, and shoes exhibited low price growth rates, whereas non-food products like clothing and footwear inched up by 0.4%. The energy sector showed a slowdown in gasoline price growth, while healthcare costs, particularly medicines and medical products, witnessed a 2.1% increase. Despite these fluctuations, education costs in state-owned kindergartens remained stable, showcasing the diverse impacts across different sectors.

Rental and Transportation Price Dynamics

The paid services segment saw an inflation rate of 0.7% for March, with annual rates accelerating to 9.5%. Catering and hotel services experienced a moderate increase over the month, with significant hikes observed over the year. Road transportation prices increased notably in March and annually, while air tickets also saw price increases. Rental prices, however, returned to normal levels, indicating a mixed picture of the economic landscape in Uzbekistan.