Uzbekistan's Garant Bank Expands Shareholder Base Amidst Banking Sector Transformation

Uzbekistan's Garant Bank poised for shareholder base expansion with additional public offering, as banking sector witnesses heightened competition

Garant Bank's Shareholder Expansion and Market Dynamics

Garant Bank, a prominent financial institution in Uzbekistan, has received approval from its supervisory board for an additional public offering of shares. With a current circulation of 2.3 billion securities and a market capitalization of around UZS 533.2 billion, the bank is preparing to broaden its shareholder base in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Tashkent Stock Exchange's recent decision to exclude nine companies from its quotation list indicates a growing competitive landscape in the banking sector. As new players enter the market and existing ones vie for dominance, the sector is undergoing significant transformations.

Transformation of Uzbekistan's Banking Sector

A seminar organized by the Agency for Strategic Reforms under the President of Uzbekistan discussed the transformation of the country's financial and banking systems. The event emphasized the importance of rehabilitating state-owned commercial banks in order to adapt to the evolving market dynamics.

Key areas highlighted for the transformation of the banking sector included digitalization, improving corporate governance, asset restructuring, and development of new products. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) was identified as a potential partner in implementing these transformation projects, given their global expertise in banking sector transformations.

Increased Competition and Market Indicators

In the last quarter of 2023, IMRI experts analyzed the level of competition in Uzbekistan's banking system. The HHI index, a measure of market competition, was used to determine the level of competition. The HHI index for assets decreased to 892, indicating increased competition compared to the previous year.

The total assets of commercial banks increased by 17%, with new banks such as Hayot Bank, Apex Bank, Yangi Bank, and Smart Bank entering the market. The share of private and foreign capital banks in total assets reached 32%.

Interest rates on loans and deposits have also seen changes, with the weighted average nominal interest rate on loans increasing to 24%, and the weighted average interest rate on time deposits up to 1 year in national currency at 18.4%. These shifts can be attributed to the increased competition in the banking system due to the entry of new banks and the increased activity of existing private banks.

As Garant Bank moves forward with its additional public offering, it is evident that Uzbekistan's banking sector is undergoing significant changes. The increased competition and focus on transformation will likely shape the future of the country's financial landscape.