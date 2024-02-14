Uzbekistan's Banking Sector: Resilience and Challenges in 2023

Uzbekistan's banking sector navigated the first half of 2023 with remarkable resilience, despite facing a myriad of challenges. The loan portfolio expanded to a staggering 471.4 trillion soums, reflecting a 21% increase compared to the previous year. While this growth signals economic vitality, it also raises concerns about the mounting debt burden on the population.

Individual Loans: A Significant Surge

Individual loans accounted for 148.62 trillion soums of the total loan portfolio, marking a significant 47% rise compared to 2022. This increase is attributed to the growth in mortgage loans, consumer loans, microcredits, and loans for education and business development. The housing market's perceived overvaluation and the growing dependency on car loans have, however, sparked concerns.

Loans to Legal Entities: Steady Growth Amidst a Shifting Landscape

Loans to legal entities, excluding credit institutions, saw a 12% increase, totaling 322.78 trillion soums. Syndicated loans, leasing, and factoring experienced growth of 17% and 30%, respectively. However, microloans to legal entities decreased by 42%, indicating a shift in lending patterns.

Sectoral Distribution: Industry Leads the Charge

The majority of loans were directed towards the industrial sector (30%), followed by agriculture (10%), transport and communications (7%), and trade and catering (7%). This sectoral distribution underscores the strategic focus of Uzbekistan's banking system.

Despite these challenges, the banking system demonstrated resilience against shocks through macro stress testing, maintaining a total capital adequacy ratio above the Central Bank's minimum requirements. This resilience is a testament to the system's robustness and its ability to navigate turbulent financial waters.

As we move further into 2024, the story of Uzbekistan's banking sector continues to unfold. The interplay of financial dynamics, societal needs, and regulatory measures will undoubtedly shape the sector's trajectory. As journalists, we remain committed to delivering both the overview and intricate details of this evolving narrative.

