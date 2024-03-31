Utility Bills in Ramadan Capped at Standard Month Rates, Says Utility Regulatory Authority

In a notable move aimed at alleviating the financial burden on residents during the holy month of Ramadan, the Utility Regulatory Authority (URA) has declared that water and electricity bills will be calculated based on the average usage rates observed in standard, non-peak months. This decision, announced on March 31, 2024, is in direct response to President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu's commitment to provide relief to the populace, acknowledging the typically higher utility consumption during Ramadan.

Strategic Calculation for Fair Billing

The methodology for calculating utility bills during Ramadan involves subtracting the usage in high-demand months, including the previous Ramadan, to arrive at an average rate. This approach ensures that bills for the upcoming Ramadan month do not surpass the usual expenditures of standard months, thereby offering significant relief to households across the nation. The URA emphasized the importance of this measure, stating it reflects the government's dedication to easing the financial pressures faced by the public during this time of heightened spiritual and communal activities.

Transparent Communication and Implementation

In line with President Muizzu's earlier announcement on March 4, during his visit to Baa atoll Eydhafushi, the URA has instructed all utility service providers to explicitly include the total billed amount for March, the applied discounts for Ramadan, and the average usage per month during standard months on the bills. This move is aimed at ensuring transparency and helping consumers understand the basis of their billed amounts. Moreover, the State Electric Company (STELCO) is set to remove a MVR 30 charge on water services in six islands, further reducing the financial strain on residents.

Implications and Future Outlook

The initiative by the URA and the backing of President Muizzu represent a significant step towards addressing the economic challenges faced by many during Ramadan. By capping utility bills at rates equivalent to an average normal month, the government demonstrates its responsiveness to the needs of its citizens and its commitment to improving their well-being. This policy not only provides immediate financial relief but also fosters a sense of community and solidarity, acknowledging the unique aspects of Ramadan that increase utility usage. As the holy month approaches, residents can look forward to more manageable utility expenses, allowing them to focus on the spiritual and communal aspects of Ramadan with less financial worry.