UTG vs UTF: A Comparative Analysis of Utility Closed-End Funds

In a recent analysis, two prominent utility closed-end funds (CEFs), Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG) and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), both with market capitalizations nearing $2 billion, were scrutinized for their performance, leverage, and pricing movements. These funds have garnered attention for their stable sector focus and their generous yields, which surpass those of standard utility Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

A Comparative Retrospective

Over the last decade, UTF has significantly outperformed UTG in terms of Net Asset Value (NAV) performance. This consistency in performance, especially during bear markets, has proved to be a valuable asset for investors. While UTG has adopted a more conservative approach in terms of leverage, UTF has balanced its higher leverage with a mix of corporate bonds and preferred shares, along with fixed-rate leverage costs.

The Intricacies of Pricing Movements

The analysis also shed light on the importance of pricing movements in CEFs. It was noted how market pricing can diverge from NAV returns, creating opportunities for alpha through mean reversion. Currently, UTF is trading at an 8% discount, suggesting it is undervalued relative to UTG.

Investing in UTG and UTF

Despite the discount, the potential to buy quality 8% preferred shares has led to a recommendation to hold both funds. However, if a choice must be made, UTF would be the preferred option due to its performance and current discount. The lesson for investors is clear: the dynamics of performance, leverage, and pricing movements are crucial considerations before investing in utility CEFs, and funds like UTG and UTF offer compelling opportunities in this sector.