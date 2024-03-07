USU Software AG Poised for Growth: Q4 Earnings Reveal License Recovery, SaaS Expansion

USU Software AG, a leading enterprise software solutions provider, is on the brink of unveiling its highly anticipated 2023 annual report on March 28th. The report is expected to spotlight sequential improvements in the fourth quarter, primarily fueled by a revitalization in license sales alongside a robust growth in Software as a Service (SaaS) sales. With Q4 sales projected at EUR 34.9 million, marking a modest year-over-year increase of 4.0% and a sequential rise of 6.3%, the company appears to be navigating its way through a transformative phase with strategic acumen.

Advertisment

Sequential Growth and Strategic Shifts

The fourth quarter of 2023 paints a promising picture for USU Software AG, with license revenues expected to hit EUR 3.1 million, nearly half of the fiscal year's total license sales, despite being 30% down year-over-year. This recovery is significant, considering the slump in license revenues during the first nine months due to elongated sales cycles. In contrast, SaaS sales are anticipated to surge by 20% year-over-year to EUR 4.6 million, underscoring the company's successful pivot towards a subscription-based model. Total sales for the fiscal year 2023 are predicted to align with the company's guidance, landing at EUR 133 million at the lower end of the forecasted range.

Financial Health and Future Prospects

Advertisment

The anticipation surrounding the Q4 adjusted EBITDA is palpable, with projections set at EUR 4.3 million, showcasing an improved margin of 12.4% compared to the previous quarter. This improvement is attributed to the sequential increase in license sales, which traditionally boast higher initial margins than SaaS revenues. However, the full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to settle at EUR 13.1 million, meeting the lower threshold of the guidance yet reflecting a margin decline by 3.4 percentage points to 9.9%. Looking ahead, 2024 is poised to be another year of transition, with profitability predicted to slightly lag behind the levels of 2021 and 2022, primarily due to the ongoing shift towards SaaS. Despite this, the company's long-term strategy aims for a significant margin expansion, with SaaS contracts expected to match the revenue from perpetual license sales after approximately three years.

Valuation and Market Position

Despite the challenges and transitions, USU Software AG's current market valuation appears enticing, pegged at 13 times the EV/EBIT for 2024e, compared to the historical average of 20 times. This assessment underlines the company's potential for growth and profitability in the medium term, bolstered by its strategic shift towards a SaaS-centric business model. With an unchanged price target of EUR 30 based on Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis, the company reaffirms its BUY recommendation, signaling confidence in its strategic direction and future performance.

As USU Software AG navigates through this pivotal phase, the upcoming annual report is not just a reflection of past achievements but a beacon of its strategic vision. The move towards SaaS, while challenging, positions the company to leverage the recurring revenue model's benefits, promising a brighter future filled with growth and innovation. As stakeholders eagerly anticipate the full details of the report, the company's trajectory offers valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of the software industry.