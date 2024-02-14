USDA RMA Deadline Reminder: Georgia Pecan Growers Need to Apply for Crop Insurance

Urgent Call for Georgia Pecan Growers: USDA RMA Deadline Approaching

The United States Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency (RMA) has a crucial reminder for Georgia's pecan tree growers: the final date to apply for crop insurance coverage for the 2023 crop year is fast approaching. May 15 is not just an ordinary day for these growers; it's the sales closing deadline.

In addition to new applicants, current policyholders also have until May 15 to make changes to their existing coverage. This window of opportunity allows them to reassess their needs and make necessary adjustments to ensure optimal protection for their crops.

Livestock Insurance: A Growing Trend

While the focus is on pecan growers today, it's worth noting that there's been a significant surge in the number of livestock producers opting for insurance options. The USDA's RMA administrator attributes this rise to recent enhancements in the Livestock Risk Protection and Gross Margin programs.

These enhancements have made the insurance options more attractive and viable for livestock producers, providing them with a safety net against market volatility and unforeseen circumstances. Despite this positive trend, some producers remain unaware of the available livestock products offered by RMA.

Educational Efforts: Bridging the Information Gap

Recognizing the need to educate and better serve producers, RMA has been conducting nationwide listening sessions. These sessions aim to inform producers about the various insurance options available to them and how these can benefit their operations.

The success of these sessions underscores the importance of continuous educational efforts. One such initiative is the livestock roadshow, which takes the information directly to the producers, helping them understand and utilize the available insurance products effectively.

USDA's Commitment to Underserved Farmers & Ranchers

In other news, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) is providing automatic Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) top-up payments to underserved farmers and ranchers.

This move reaffirms the USDA's commitment to supporting all farmers and ranchers, especially those who have historically been underserved. It's a testament to the agency's dedication to creating a more equitable and resilient agricultural sector.

As we navigate through these challenging times, the USDA continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the interests of American farmers and ranchers. From crop insurance reminders to top-up payments, every initiative is a step towards a stronger, more secure agricultural future.

So, Georgia's pecan growers, mark your calendars. May 15 is just around the corner. Don't miss your chance to secure your crops for the 2023 crop year.

