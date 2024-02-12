USA Compression Partners LP: A Tale of Turnaround and Promising Fiscal Year

Tomorrow, February 13th, 2024, USA Compression Partners LP Partnership Units (NYSE: USAC) will announce its Q4 earnings before the market opens. The anticipation is palpable, as analysts forecast a significant turnaround from last year's loss.

Advertisment

A Tale of Turnaround: From Loss to Gain

The projected earnings per share (EPS) for this quarter stands at $0.102, a stark contrast to the loss of -$0.040 per share in the same quarter last year. This dramatic swing reflects the company's resilience and determination to bounce back stronger.

Riding the Wave of Revenue Growth

Advertisment

Revenue growth is another area where USA Compression Partners is expected to shine. Analysts predict a 16.14% increase in revenue, estimated to reach $220.8 million, up from $190.1 million in the previous year's quarter.

A Promising Fiscal Year Ahead

Looking forward to the full fiscal year, the optimism continues. Analysts anticipate an EPS of $0.292 and revenue of $841.9 million. Despite the company's current reduce rating, these projections suggest a promising future.

Advertisment

However, it's essential to consider the company's dividend payout ratio, which may be unsustainable based on its EPS estimates. The company is known for its high dividend yield of 8.69%, but it lacks a long track record of dividend growth. Furthermore, insider selling activity and low institutional ownership raise some concerns.

Despite these factors, the market appears to be favorable for the stock, as indicated by Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating. With expected earnings growth of 100% in the coming year, the company's higher-than-average P/E ratio could be justified.

As we wait for tomorrow's announcement, one thing is clear: USA Compression Partners has weathered the storm and is now poised for a brighter financial future.

Note: This article is based on analysts' forecasts and market indicators. The actual earnings and financial performance of USA Compression Partners may differ.