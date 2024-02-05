US Treasuries Analysis: Unveiling the Risk Premium and Simulating Future Paths

In a recent financial analysis, the risk premium embedded in the forward rates, particularly the 3-month forward rate for US Treasuries, has been examined in detail. The cornerstone of the study was a zero-coupon yield curve meticulously constructed from the current prices of US Treasuries. The curve, when juxtaposed with market expectations derived from historical bond yield movements across 14 nations since 1962, reveals a significant risk premium that escalates over a 30-year maturity range.

An Unprecedented Negative Spread

The analysis further uncovers a persistent negative spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields. This unusual spread has continued for 396 trading days, a historical anomaly often interpreted as a forewarning of potential recessions. The information gleaned from a forecast model based on a maximum smoothness forward rate approach hints at the possibility of fluctuations in forward rates over the ensuing 30 years.

Simulating the Future of U.S. Treasury Yield Curve

Pushing the boundaries of financial analysis, the study also simulates 100,000 future paths for the U.S. Treasury yield curve. This simulation assesses the likelihood of an inverted yield curve, negative rates, and a spectrum of Treasury yields over the next decade. It further scrutinizes the default risks associated with various capital ratios in investment scenarios involving long-term Treasury bonds and short-term borrowing.

Decoding the Probability Distribution

Adding another dimension to the study, a detailed probability distribution for future Treasury bill and yield rates is presented. The distribution highlights the most probable ranges for yields after a decade, providing a valuable insight into the future of Treasury yields. The analysis is underpinned by a robust methodology that brings together historical data from 14 countries, volatility measurements, and the fitting of yield curve factors based on the pioneering work of Prof. Robert Jarrow.