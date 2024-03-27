US Stock Market Continues Winning Streak Despite Concerns

The US stock market has defied concerns and closed each month in the green since October, extending its winning streak to five months, barring unforeseen disaster.

Despite worries about inflation, recession, and fluctuating corporate earnings, the S&P 500 has surged 25% higher over this period, prompting questions about the sustainability of such rapid growth.

Historical Analysis Supports Bullish Outlook

A historical analysis dating back to 1950 reveals that during the 30 five-month streaks in the S&P 500, the index was higher 12 months later in all but two cases. The average one-year return following such streaks was 12.5%, with an impressive 93% win rate, indicating a strong bullish advantage. Even over shorter time frames, such as one month, the market has historically exhibited positive returns, further bolstering investor confidence.

Broad-Based Rally Across Sectors

The recent market rally has been characterized by broad-based gains across various sectors. Surprisingly, the financial sector emerged as the best-performing large-cap sector, posting a remarkable 28% return over the past five months. Tech closely followed with a 27% gain, highlighting the resilience and diversity of the market rally beyond sectors traditionally associated with technological innovation.

Risk-On Sentiment Fuels Market Enthusiasm

Beyond traditional sectors, the market's risk-on sentiment is evident in the performance of assets like cryptocurrency, disruption stocks, and IPOs. Notably, Reddit's (RDDT) stock nearly doubled in price within a week of its initial public offering, reflecting the fervent appetite for high-growth opportunities amidst the market's ongoing bullish momentum.