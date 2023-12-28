en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Stock Market: A Year in Review and Optimistic Outlook for 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:30 am EST
US Stock Market: A Year in Review and Optimistic Outlook for 2024

As the curtain falls on 2023, the US stock market’s roller-coaster ride has left investors strapped in with a sense of optimism for 2024. Driving this positive sentiment is the S&P 500 Index flirting with its first record high in nearly two years, hinting at a possible pivot after a stretch of trials.

The Federal Reserve’s Change of Course

Adding fuel to this upbeat outlook is the indication from the Federal Reserve that it may put a halt to its interest rate hikes, which were introduced to tackle inflation. This shift has refocused the market’s attention towards other risks and factors that could sway economic performance. These include the overall economic health check, corporate earnings, and the looming US presidential election in November 2024.

Shifting Dynamics and Themes

While the financial world and its related sectors are in focus, other noteworthy aspects also make their way into the narrative. These range from a documentary on Sam Bankman-Fried and the downfall of FTX, to changes in Wall Street’s geography, significant global economic events, and breakthroughs in technology and the automotive industry.

Geopolitical and Societal Interplay

Simultaneously, the article covers geopolitical dynamics, legal battles in the realms of technology and media, and societal issues. These encompass combating antisemitism in colleges and environmental concerns associated with microplastics.

Market Performance and Future Outlook

The stock market put on a commendable show in 2023, with the Nasdaq composite set for its sixth-best annual performance and the S&P 500 on track for a 24% rise. The gains, however, were clustered in a handful of colossal stocks, resulting in narrow market participation for much of the year. Nevertheless, the last two months of 2023 saw an improvement in market breadth as the major indexes rallied.

Investing Themes and Predictions

Historical precedents provide market bulls some hope for the 2024 stock market forecast. Major themes from 2023, such as fluctuating Treasury yields, the ascendancy of generative artificial intelligence, and the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks, are projected to continue shaping stock performance in 2024. The Magnificent Seven, which includes Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla, have individually skyrocketed between around 50% and 240% in 2023, responsible for nearly two-thirds of the S&P 500’s gain this year.

As we step into 2024, the market is expected to tread with cautious optimism, keeping an eye on potential risks and opportunities. But for now, the closing bell of 2023 rings with a hopeful note for the year ahead.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BKV's Ambitious Plan to Offset Carbon Emissions with Underground Storage

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Financial Experts Advise Against Panic Amid Recession Fears

By Muhammad Jawad

Kia Motors: A Transformation Journey and the Challenges Ahead

By Quadri Adejumo

CBN Investigator Rejects Rescheduling of Critical TTB Meeting Amidst Union Bank Acquisition Probe

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Xiaomi Steps into the Electric Vehicle Market with Ambitious SU7 ...
@Business · 1 min
Xiaomi Steps into the Electric Vehicle Market with Ambitious SU7 ...
heart comment 0
UBS-Credit Suisse Merger: A Paradigm Shift in Big Bank Mergers

By Ebenezer Mensah

UBS-Credit Suisse Merger: A Paradigm Shift in Big Bank Mergers
Cybersecurity Landscape Shifts: From Ransomware to Data Extortion

By BNN Correspondents

Cybersecurity Landscape Shifts: From Ransomware to Data Extortion
Gap’s New CEO Outlines Challenges and Vision for Transformation

By Nitish Verma

Gap's New CEO Outlines Challenges and Vision for Transformation
OPEC Forecasts Significant Shift in Global Oil Dynamics for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

OPEC Forecasts Significant Shift in Global Oil Dynamics for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
2 mins
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
2 mins
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
2 mins
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
3 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
5 mins
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
5 mins
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
5 mins
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
7 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
8 mins
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
3 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
12 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
16 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
45 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
54 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app