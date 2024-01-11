US Stock Futures Fluctuate as December Inflation Data Surpasses Expectations

US stock futures experienced a see-saw on Thursday morning following the release of December inflation data, marginally higher than economists' anticipations. The new inflation data has reignited discussions on the potential trajectory of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies. The S&P 500 futures experienced a slight dip of approximately 0.1% in response to the inflation report. Prior to this development, the S&P 500 had reached its highest closing level since January 2022 on Wednesday, narrowly missing the mark to set a new record high.

Anticipation and Reaction to Inflation Data

Consensus forecasts had pointed towards a decline in core CPI, but Federal Reserve officials had pushed back on market expectations regarding the start of monetary easing. The labor market remained relatively strong with signs of gradual cooling, but robust job creation and unemployment close to multi-decade lows. The inflation was expected to fall at a more gradual pace, with a base case scenario for four 25-basis-point rate cuts this year starting in May.

Investors awaited a U.S. inflation report due later Thursday that could confirm whether the optimism that vaulted stocks higher recently was warranted. There was a growing hope that the Federal Reserve had cooled the economy enough to tame inflation without causing a recession, and that the central bank might cut interest rates sharply this year. However, the inflation report, revealing a 0.3% rise in consumer prices in December, led to a potential decrease in this week's gains for S&P 500 contracts. This data reinforced the notion that the market had gotten overexcited around the timing of rate cuts, and the Fed was unlikely to cut rates as swiftly as markets currently expected.

Implications for the Federal Reserve and Investors

The recent inflation data could have significant implications for the Federal Reserve's ongoing efforts to manage inflation through interest rate adjustments. Market participants are closely monitoring these developments as they assess the potential impact on the economy and their investment strategies. The US stock futures and Treasuries were buoyed early Thursday going into the release of the critical US consumer price inflation report for last month. The dollar was on the back foot again, and the reaction of the biggest crypto token, Bitcoin, to the Securities and Exchange Commission's green light for Bitcoin ETFs was rather muted.

The December CPI inflation data showed a 0.3% monthly rise in core prices, initially affecting the 10-year Treasury yield and the S&P 500. The PPI data on the next day led to a more dovish tilt by the Fed committee members, resulting in a 1.4% increase in the S&P 500 to a new 52-week high. The 12-month core CPI inflation rate has eased to 4%, while core PCE inflation has fallen to 3.2%. The markets are pricing in about 70% odds of a rate cut by the March 20 policy update, and 60% odds of a full 1.5 percentage points in rate cuts for 2024.