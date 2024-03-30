U.S. Remains Taiwan Banks' Top Debtor, Hitting Record $168.32 Billion in Q4 2023

Taiwan's banking sector continued to have the United States as its largest debtor country for the 34th consecutive quarter in 2023, with exposure to the U.S. hitting a record high of US$168.32 billion. Taiwan-registered banks' total international claims reached US$573.1 billion, with exposure to China, Luxembourg, Australia, and other countries also increasing. The growth in exposure to the U.S. was attributed to closer economic ties, higher returns on U.S. bonds, and the strong performance of U.S. financial markets.

Economic Ties and Financial Attraction

The rise in Taiwanese banks' exposure to the U.S. is not merely a reflection of growing economic ties but also a testament to the allure of the U.S. as a financial hub. With the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rates reaching heights not seen since March 2001, the returns on U.S. bonds have become increasingly attractive. Additionally, the U.S. stock markets' robust performance further cements the country's status as a global financial center, drawing more investments from Taiwan's banking sector.

China's Position and Other Key Debtors

Despite the U.S. dominating Taiwan's international banking claims, China holds its ground as the second largest debtor, with Taiwanese banks' exposure increasing by 4.84 percent to US$48.41 billion at the end of 2023. This uptick reverses a recent downtrend, largely due to a weaker U.S. dollar. Following the U.S. and China, Luxembourg, Australia, and Hong Kong remain significant debtors, with Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam rounding out the top 10. Notably, the appreciation of the Singapore dollar and the South Korean won against the U.S. dollar contributed to the growth in exposure to these countries.

Future Outlook and Economic Caution

While the Taiwanese banking sector's increased exposure to the U.S. reflects closer economic ties and an attractive financial landscape, there remains a cautious outlook towards China's economy and financial markets. Despite a brief recovery in exposure, the overall sentiment suggests a continuation of the general downtrend. Furthermore, the decline in exposure to Vietnam highlights the challenges of weakening economies amid falling global demand. As Taiwanese banks navigate these complex financial waters, the balance between seeking profitable opportunities and managing risks will be paramount.

