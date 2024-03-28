US Q4 GDP and Corporate Profits Exceed Expectations, Signaling Economic Resilience

The U.S. economy displayed unexpected strength in the fourth quarter of 2023, with both gross domestic product (GDP) and corporate profits surpassing forecasts. This resurgence is largely attributed to the enduring effects of pandemic stimulus measures. GDP growth reached 3.4 percent, slightly down from the third quarter but above the anticipated 3.2 percent, while adjusted after-tax corporate profits hit a new record of $2.8 trillion, indicating a 3.9 percent quarterly increase.

Economic Performance Overview

The Commerce Department's data revealed a robust economic landscape, marked by a 3.4 percent increase in GDP and record-high corporate profits of $2.8 trillion for the fourth quarter of 2023. This performance is noteworthy, especially considering the widespread anticipation of an economic slowdown towards the year's end. Factors such as consumer spending and nonresidential fixed investment played a key role in this upward revision, showcasing the U.S. economy's resilience.

Corporate Profits and Inflation Trends

Corporate profits saw a significant uptick, with after-tax profits reaching an unprecedented $2.8 trillion. This growth, the most substantial since the second quarter of 2022, was complemented by an expansion in profit margins to 12.2 percent of GDP. Meanwhile, inflation, as measured by the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, showed signs of easing, dropping to 2 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.1 percent, offering a glimmer of hope for sustained economic stability.

Implications for Future Economic Health

The latest GDP and corporate profit figures suggest a more robust economic outlook than previously feared. With GDI growth outpacing GDP for the first time since 2022 and the average of the two metrics indicating strong economic health, analysts are cautiously optimistic. However, the potential for a downturn remains, given historical mismatches between GDP and GDI. As the U.S. economy navigates through 2024, these indicators will be critical in assessing its true strength and resilience amidst global economic uncertainties.