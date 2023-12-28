en English
Business

US Markets Show Upward Trend; Bitcoin-Related Stocks Outperform Cryptocurrency

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:57 am EST
US markets are demonstrating an upward trend with the S&P 500 nearing a record high, falling less than 0.5% short. This rise is accompanied by a drop in Treasury yields, particularly the 10-year yield, which fell almost 10 basis points to 3.789%. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a positive financial climate. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 reached its highest level since April 2022, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index has seen a significant rise, although it remains down year-to-date.

Debate Over Market’s Next Direction

Despite the optimistic movement in stock markets, there’s a looming uncertainty about the market’s future direction. Expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024 have traders divided on the possibility of a rate cut as early as March. Concerns about ‘too optimistic’ wagers are also being raised.

Performance of Different Sectors

When it comes to sector-specific performance, energy and small caps are leading the recent rally. Rate-sensitive sectors like financials, real estate, and utilities are drawing support from the declining Treasury yields. The housing market is showing strength, with the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbing 4.9% year over year in October.

Crypto and Corporate News

In the realm of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin has seen a significant rally this year. However, stocks tied to Bitcoin, such as Coinbase, MicroStrategy, and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, have outperformed the cryptocurrency itself, experiencing a more than 300% increase in value. Ether, another cryptocurrency, has also seen a substantial increase. In the corporate world, The New York Times has initiated a lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI, accusing them of infringing and misusing its intellectual property through the AI chatbot ChatGPT. Apple also faces a legal challenge over an intellectual property dispute with Masimo, but a U.S. appeals court has temporarily halted a ban on Apple Watch imports.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

