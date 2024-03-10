U.S. Hits Unprecedented $1 Trillion Credit Card Debt Amid Rising Interest Rates

Amidst the backdrop of escalating interest rates, America's credit card debt has soared to a staggering $1 trillion, marking a significant milestone in the nation's financial landscape. This development is particularly concerning as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, propelling average credit card rates to exceed 22%, with rates on retail credit cards nearing an even more daunting 29%. The surge in debt is attributed to the increasing cost of living, including essentials such as rent, groceries, and gas, which have left consumers struggling to keep pace financially. Despite these challenges, consumer spending has remained robust, evidenced by record shopping activity over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, although concerns loom regarding the sustainability of these spending patterns amid rising debt levels.