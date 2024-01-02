US Fintech Firms Broaden Horizons, Include Fixed-Income Products

U.S. financial technology firms are expanding their horizons to include fixed-income products like Treasuries and corporate bonds. This is a strategic response to the soaring interest from retail investors, driven by high yields in 2023. Companies such as online brokerage Public, wealth management platform Wealthfront, and fintech software provider Apex Fintech Solutions are introducing innovative offerings targeting the simplification and cost reduction for individual investors to access these markets.

Democratizing Access to Fixed-Income Products

Historically, trading in fixed-income products has been perceived as more complex and expensive for retail investors compared to equities. However, fintech firms are now leveraging successful strategies from stock trading to the fixed-income sector. These strategies include offering financial education, user-friendly apps, and fractionalized shares.

For example, Public has initiated investments in bonds in $100 increments and plans to further lower this minimum to $10. Similarly, Apex is launching a service that allows the purchase of portions of bonds.

Rise in Interest Rates Fuels Interest in Bonds

This shift in strategy comes as Federal Reserve interest rates reach two-decade highs, making bonds a more competitive option. Although yields have dipped with expectations of rate cuts in 2024, they are still historically high. The heightened interest in fixed income is evident by the significant rise in Treasury bill purchases via the TreasuryDirect site from 2022 to 2023.

Fintech Adapting to Economic Cycles

Despite the high interest, experts warn that the enthusiasm for bonds may ebb if interest rates fall and yields become less attractive. Nevertheless, fintech platforms are proactively adapting their offerings to align with various economic cycles, thereby ensuring they stay relevant and attractive to investors.