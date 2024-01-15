US Financial Markets Expect Increased Volatility Amid OPEX Week: Potential Impacts on S&P 500 and Tech Giants

As the US financial markets brace for the option expiration (OPEX) week, market volatility is expected to surge due to the Volatility Index (VIX) option expirations on Wednesday and monthly stock options expirations on Friday. A likely increase in implied volatility is anticipated as market makers’ hedging activities, which have been suppressing volatility, will alter with the clearing of put gamma from the trading boards.

The S&P 500’s Impending Struggle and the Fate of Tech Giants

The S&P 500 is currently battling resistance due to a ‘call wall,’ hindering its ability to surpass the 4,800 level. Meanwhile, tech giants such as Nvidia and Meta have amassed positive deltas, reinforcing their stock prices. However, post-OPEX, these supportive flows may dissipate, potentially driving a decline in their stocks.

Signs of Increased Implied Volatility

An ascent in the CBOE Vix Volatility Index (VVIX) on a relatively calm trading day signals a possible increase in the VIX over time. The S&P 500’s implied volatility, along with the 1-month implied correlation index, has recently risen, alluding to market corrections reminiscent of those in 2018.

The Bond Market’s Indicators

In the bond market, the positive spread between the US 30-Year and the US 2-Year yields suggests that investors may be bracing for a Fed rate cut. The dip in the 2-Year yield implies a potential recession, as a steepening yield curve often precedes a rise in unemployment rates. Therefore, the yield curve’s trajectory, particularly the speed at which it steepens, will serve as a critical indicator of an impending recession.