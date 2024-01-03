en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Federal Government Tightens Regulatory Compliance for Businesses

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
US Federal Government Tightens Regulatory Compliance for Businesses

In a significant move towards financial transparency, the US federal government has introduced stringent regulations requiring all businesses established from 2024 onwards to file comprehensive reports with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), an agency of the US Treasury Department. The new rules demand businesses to disclose detailed information about their beneficial owners, a measure likely aimed at curbing financial crimes such as money laundering, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

Navigating the New Regulatory Landscape

Non-compliance with these reporting deadlines or any delay in updating the information can lead to hefty fines and potential criminal charges. The regulation goes beyond the businesses themselves, extending to those applying for company formation or registration, as well as individuals chiefly responsible for directing or controlling the filing process. Legal consultation, therefore, becomes critical for businesses to navigate this complex landscape and ensure strict adherence to the regulatory norms.

Implications for Different Sectors

Amendments to the rules governing beneficial ownership reporting, including accelerated filing deadlines for Schedules 13D and 13G filers, have been adopted by the SEC. The modernized Connect America Fund programs necessitate participants to submit data related to broadband deployment and performance measures testing results by specific dates. The next deadline for the carriers is March 1, 2024, to file their deployment data with USAC’s High Cost Universal Broadband (HUBB) portal.

Employers falling under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting as per Internal Revenue Code Sections 6055 or 6056 should gear up to meet new financial reporting deadlines in early 2024. The IRS has eased the process for these employers by extending the deadline for furnishing statements and providing an alternate method for doing so under Section 6055. The electronic filing threshold for information returns required to be filed on or after Jan. 1, 2024, has been decreased to 10 or more returns, down from the original threshold of 250 or more returns.

FinCEN’s Final Rule

On November 29, 2023, FinCEN issued a final rule extending the period to 90 days for companies formed on or after January 1, 2024, but before January 1, 2025, to file Beneficial Ownership Information Reports (BOI Reports) as mandated by the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). The rule provides these companies an additional 60 calendar days, making it a total of 90 days, for their initial BOI filing. Reporting companies required to file BOI Reports in 2024 now have more time to understand their regulatory obligations and gather the needed information.

0
Business Finance Law
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chandigarh's Municipal Corporation to Auction Sealed Properties for Recovering Tax Dues

By Rafia Tasleem

BFP-Davao Streamlines Business Permit Renewals with One-Stop Shop Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Brings Resolutions, Business Developments, Strikes and Cultural Milestones

By Ayesha Mumtaz

MBD Group Marks 39th Anniversary of Gulab Bhavan with Celebrations and Philanthropy

By Rafia Tasleem

ESSAB Inaugurates Newly Elected Board of Directors ...
@Bangladesh · 5 mins
ESSAB Inaugurates Newly Elected Board of Directors ...
heart comment 0
Middle East CEOs: Power Players in a Unique Economic Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Middle East CEOs: Power Players in a Unique Economic Landscape
Crypto Market Update: Minor Fluctuations Observed, Astar Leads as Top Gainer

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Crypto Market Update: Minor Fluctuations Observed, Astar Leads as Top Gainer
Captain Fresh Raises $13.25M in Extended Series C Funding, Valuation Soars

By Dil Bar Irshad

Captain Fresh Raises $13.25M in Extended Series C Funding, Valuation Soars
Vietnam’s Luxury Brand Market: A Surge in Affluence

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam's Luxury Brand Market: A Surge in Affluence
Latest Headlines
World News
David Beckham's Debut Goal for Real Madrid: A Milestone Moment
32 seconds
David Beckham's Debut Goal for Real Madrid: A Milestone Moment
Exeter Boys' Basketball Team Ends Long-Standing Losing Streak with Decisive Win
36 seconds
Exeter Boys' Basketball Team Ends Long-Standing Losing Streak with Decisive Win
Gramps Morgan Headlines 'Meharry at The Bluebird' to Promote Sobriety in 'Dry January'
1 min
Gramps Morgan Headlines 'Meharry at The Bluebird' to Promote Sobriety in 'Dry January'
New Year's Firsts: Babies Born as 2024 Dawns, with Twins Split Across Years
1 min
New Year's Firsts: Babies Born as 2024 Dawns, with Twins Split Across Years
Remarkable Comeback Victory for South Callaway Bulldogs in Basketball Showdown
1 min
Remarkable Comeback Victory for South Callaway Bulldogs in Basketball Showdown
PNP's Dayton Campbell Refutes Defamation Allegations in Lawsuit by Daryl Vaz
1 min
PNP's Dayton Campbell Refutes Defamation Allegations in Lawsuit by Daryl Vaz
Tipton Lady Cardinals Triumph Over Concordia in High School Basketball
2 mins
Tipton Lady Cardinals Triumph Over Concordia in High School Basketball
Southern Boone Eagles Triumph in Double Overtime at Owensville Tournament
2 mins
Southern Boone Eagles Triumph in Double Overtime at Owensville Tournament
Qatari Innovator Revolutionizes Football with AI-based System
2 mins
Qatari Innovator Revolutionizes Football with AI-based System
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app