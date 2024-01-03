US Federal Government Tightens Regulatory Compliance for Businesses

In a significant move towards financial transparency, the US federal government has introduced stringent regulations requiring all businesses established from 2024 onwards to file comprehensive reports with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), an agency of the US Treasury Department. The new rules demand businesses to disclose detailed information about their beneficial owners, a measure likely aimed at curbing financial crimes such as money laundering, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

Navigating the New Regulatory Landscape

Non-compliance with these reporting deadlines or any delay in updating the information can lead to hefty fines and potential criminal charges. The regulation goes beyond the businesses themselves, extending to those applying for company formation or registration, as well as individuals chiefly responsible for directing or controlling the filing process. Legal consultation, therefore, becomes critical for businesses to navigate this complex landscape and ensure strict adherence to the regulatory norms.

Implications for Different Sectors

Amendments to the rules governing beneficial ownership reporting, including accelerated filing deadlines for Schedules 13D and 13G filers, have been adopted by the SEC. The modernized Connect America Fund programs necessitate participants to submit data related to broadband deployment and performance measures testing results by specific dates. The next deadline for the carriers is March 1, 2024, to file their deployment data with USAC’s High Cost Universal Broadband (HUBB) portal.

Employers falling under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting as per Internal Revenue Code Sections 6055 or 6056 should gear up to meet new financial reporting deadlines in early 2024. The IRS has eased the process for these employers by extending the deadline for furnishing statements and providing an alternate method for doing so under Section 6055. The electronic filing threshold for information returns required to be filed on or after Jan. 1, 2024, has been decreased to 10 or more returns, down from the original threshold of 250 or more returns.

FinCEN’s Final Rule

On November 29, 2023, FinCEN issued a final rule extending the period to 90 days for companies formed on or after January 1, 2024, but before January 1, 2025, to file Beneficial Ownership Information Reports (BOI Reports) as mandated by the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). The rule provides these companies an additional 60 calendar days, making it a total of 90 days, for their initial BOI filing. Reporting companies required to file BOI Reports in 2024 now have more time to understand their regulatory obligations and gather the needed information.