US Dollar Stability in Iraq: Exchange Rates Hold amid Stock Exchange Closures

Amid the closure of Baghdad’s principal stock exchanges, the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar showcased remarkable stability in both Baghdad and Erbil on Monday. This financial steadiness comes at a time when the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has been actively implementing strategies to normalize the currency exchange rates, following a period of significant fluctuations.

Advertisment

Exchange Rate Equilibrium

In the heart of Iraq’s capital, despite the closure of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the US dollar maintained its exchange rate at 1,474 dinars throughout the day. Concurrently, currency exchange shops in Baghdad displayed a slight variance in rates, ranging between 1,485 dinars and 1,465 dinars. Similarly, in Erbil, the Kurdish region’s hub, the exchange rate hovered between 1,473 dinars and 1,472 dinars, underscoring a stable economic environment amidst ongoing financial reforms.

Central Bank's Strategic Moves

Advertisment

February 2023 marked a pivotal moment for Iraq's financial landscape as the CBI announced the application of a new official exchange rate for the US dollar, setting it at 1,300 dinars. This move was a departure from the previous rate of 1,450 dinars to the dollar, aiming to bridge the gap with the parallel market rate, which had soared to 1,550 dinars and even peaked at 1,610 dinars in January 2023. The central bank's efforts to regulate dollar transactions have seen a significant increase in overseas transactions through the SWIFT system, with daily transactions rising from $50 million to $200 million, in an attempt to combat the flourishing black market.

Challenges and Efforts to Stabilize the Market

The disparity between the official and black market exchange rates has posed challenges, prompting the Iraqi authorities to take stringent measures against banks involved in illicit activities. More than 20 banks have faced bans on conducting dollar transactions due to sanctions and money laundering concerns. However, ongoing negotiations with the US Treasury aim to lift these bans and further stabilize the currency market. Despite these hurdles, the CBI's proactive stance and increased regulation of dollar transactions signify a strong commitment to stabilizing the Iraqi dinar and curbing the influence of the black market.

As Iraq navigates through this period of economic adjustment, the stability of the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar is a positive sign of the effectiveness of the Central Bank's strategies. While challenges remain, the concerted efforts to regulate the currency market and enhance transparency are crucial steps toward fostering a stable and robust financial environment in Iraq.