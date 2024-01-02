en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Dollar Resurgence, Gold’s Bullish Trend, and Bitcoin’s Surge Shape Market Dynamics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
US Dollar Resurgence, Gold’s Bullish Trend, and Bitcoin’s Surge Shape Market Dynamics

Recent market trends in precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and oil have been shaped by a multitude of factors, such as geopolitical events, monetary policy, and technological advancements. Amid these shifting dynamics, the resilience of the US dollar, the impending Federal Reserve rate cuts, and the anticipation of Bitcoin ETFs approval have emerged as crucial drivers.

A Resilient Greenback and Gold’s Bullish Chart

The US dollar’s resurgence has exerted downward pressure on gold prices. Despite this, the gold market has maintained a bullish trend since early October, with a pattern of higher lows and higher highs. The precious metal has found strong support around $2,010/oz and has the potential to breach the late December high of $2,088.5/oz, possibly aiming for the $2,146.8/oz peak. However, retail trader data indicates that a majority are net-long on gold, a contrarian signal that could suggest a price decline.

Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Oil Prices

Tensions in the Red Sea, a crucial route for global oil and LNG transit, have given a geopolitical boost to oil prices. Iran’s dispatch of a warship to the area has contributed to this. However, the oil price dynamics remain mixed, with the current support level being the 20-day simple moving average. A recent bearish crossover was observed between the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, adding complexity to the market outlook.

Bitcoin Surge Ahead of Halving Event

Bitcoin’s value has surged, driven by anticipation of SEC approval for Bitcoin ETFs and preparations for the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in April. Resistance levels have been identified near $48.2k and the December 2021 triple top around $52k. This surge demonstrates the cryptocurrency’s volatility and the influence of regulatory decisions and technological milestones on its value.

The market movements presented are a result of economic, political, and market conditions and are intended for educational purposes, not as trading advice. As with any investment, a thorough understanding of the market and its dynamics is crucial before making any decisions.

0
Business Economy Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Los Angeles County Rolls Out $68.6M Rent Relief Program Amid Pandemic

By Nitish Verma

Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact

By Salman Khan

Des Moines International Airport Poised to Break Passenger Traffic Record

By Saboor Bayat

2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements ...
@AI & ML · 3 mins
2024: A Year Defined by Presidential Election and AI Advancements ...
heart comment 0
Bernardston Resident Vicki Sumner Becomes Millionaire with Massachusetts State Lottery Win

By Shivani Chauhan

Bernardston Resident Vicki Sumner Becomes Millionaire with Massachusetts State Lottery Win
AST SpaceMobile Recovers with 6.4% Rise in After-Hours Stock Value

By Shivani Chauhan

AST SpaceMobile Recovers with 6.4% Rise in After-Hours Stock Value
Peachland to Launch New Car Show Amid Departure of World of Wheels

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Peachland to Launch New Car Show Amid Departure of World of Wheels
Solving the Nightclub Conundrum: Wichita City Proposes Definitional Shift

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Solving the Nightclub Conundrum: Wichita City Proposes Definitional Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
Amanda Zahui B: From Trauma to Triumph on the Basketball Court
1 min
Amanda Zahui B: From Trauma to Triumph on the Basketball Court
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
3 mins
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
3 mins
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
3 mins
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
3 mins
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
3 mins
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
3 mins
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
3 mins
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
4 mins
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
14 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app